Canucks Drop Game 2 to Edmonton 4-3 in Overtime

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers have a 1-1 series tie after Edmonton took game two in overtime.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet felt the Canucks gave up the puck too easily and it’s something they need to clean up for game three on Sunday.

“When they made the press in the third, I just thought we were a little hot potato with the puck,” Tocchet said. “When somebody's on your back and you have the puck, your heart rate should never be 200, it should be the same because you have possession. Just skate with it, I think we're just too hot potato, especially in the third. We’ve got to make sure that going into game three we are composed with the puck.”

The young goaltender Artūrs Šilovs was a bright spot for the Canucks, making timely saves.

“I’m really proud of him, I thought he was really good,” Tocchet said.