Canucks Announce Contract Extension of Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations

Vancouver, BC –- Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor NHL, Vancouver Canucks announced today that President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford has signed a multi-year contract extension.

“On behalf of ownership, our company, and our fans, we are thrilled to have Jim continue in his role as President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks,” said Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor, NHL. “Since arriving in Vancouver, Jim’s strategic vision has revitalized the competitiveness of our team, generating excitement among fans, players, and employees alike. We look forward to having the Canucks continue to progress under Jim’s leadership.”

Rutherford is excited to continue what he has started.

“I feel the energy and enthusiasm of our fan base every day and I am committed to building on our recent success to solidify the foundation for years to come,” said Rutherford. “My family and I love living here and working with the Aquilini family. Ownership, management, coaches, players and staff all have a unified vision in understanding what it takes to win.”

Rutherford joined the team as President and Interim General Manager in December 2021 and has succeeded in establishing a hockey operations organization that is fully aligned. Together with his leadership team he has defined a new culture and identity for the entire franchise.

A member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builders’ category, Rutherford joined the Canucks from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In Pittsburgh, he was the teams’ General Manager from 2014 to 2021, leading the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He was voted the General Manager of the Year Award winner for the 2015-16 season and in 2019 was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Prior to his seven seasons with the Penguins, Rutherford worked 20 seasons as GM and President of the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes (1994-2014). The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2006. Rutherford was named the NHL’s Executive of the Year by The Hockey News in 2002 and 2006 and by The Sporting News in 2006. Under his leadership, the Hurricanes made two trips to the Stanley Cup final, won the Eastern Conference championship in 2002 and 2006, reached the conference finals in 2009 and captured three division titles.