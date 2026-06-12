CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH JACK THOMPSON ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Jack Thompson on a one-year, two-way contract.

Thompson, 24, skated in 14 games with the Abbotsford Canucks this season, registering 13 points (3-10-13) and 8 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 42 games with the San Jose Barracuda, posting 12 points (3-9-12), 12 penalty minutes, and a +13 plus/minus rating.

The 6’1, 189lbs defenceman has suited up for 34 career NHL games, split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks, posting 10 points (4-6-10) and 10 penalty minutes. In 217 career AHL games, split between the Syracuse Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, and Abbotsford Canucks, Thompson has accumulated 104 points (23-81-104) and 60 penalty minutes. In addition, he has recorded two points (0-2-2) and two penalty minutes in 11 career Calder Cup playoff appearances.

A native of Courtice, ON, Thompson has represented Canada internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2018 World U17 Hockey Challenge and the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, winning gold.

Thompson was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round, 93rd overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.