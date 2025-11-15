CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD DAVID KÄMPF ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward David Kämpf on a one-year contract with a $1.1 million AAV.

“David is a very reliable two-way centre who will improve our strength and depth down the middle immediately,” said Allvin. “He is good in the faceoff dot and is a solid penalty killer, two areas of need we currently have on our team. His hockey IQ is also a big asset and we believe he will fit in nicely with our group.”

Kämpf, 30, has appeared in four games for the Toronto Marlies this season, recording one point (0-1-1). In 59 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024.25, he registered 13 points (5-8-13) and 14 penalty minutes while also playing in one postseason contest. His 2:02 of shorthanded time-on-ice ranked second amongst Maple Leafs forwards, and his 51.2 faceoff win percentage ranked third amongst Maple Leafs players to take at least 150 faceoffs.

The 6’2”, 198lbs forward has skated in 536 career games, split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Maple Leafs, posting 143 points (48-95-143) and 114 penalty minutes. He has also played in 35 career playoff games, scoring seven points (4-3-7) and 16 penalty minutes.

A native of Chomutov, CZE, Kämpf has represented Czechia internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2011 Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2013 U18 World Championships, 2014 and 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2022 (bronze), 2024, and 2025 (gold) World Championships.

Kämpf was originally signed by the Chicago Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2017.