Canucks Agree to Terms with Christian Felton on a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Christian Felton on a one-year, entry-level contract.

“We are happy to have Christian join our organization,” said Allvin. “We brought him into our development camp last summer and have kept a close eye on his progress. We look forward to working with him and helping Christian adjust to things as he starts his pro hockey career.”

Felton, 24, recently completed his senior college season with the Merrimack College Warriors, recording seven points (3-4-7) and four penalty minutes in 26 games. He established personal bests in goals and points at the college level and led the team in blocked shots (55).

The 6’1”, 190-pound right-shot defenceman has appeared in 98 games at the college level, split between Merrimack College and Bentley University, posting 17 points (7-10-17) and 44 penalty minutes.

Prior to beginning his college career, the Medina, Ohio native played 50 games in the BCHL with the Vernon Vipers, where he recorded 15 points (5-10-15) and 16 penalty minutes.