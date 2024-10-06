Canucks Acquire Defenceman Erik Brannstrom from Colorado

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenceman Tucker Poolman and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Vancouver is retaining 20% of Poolman’s salary as a part of the transaction.

“Erik is a dynamic skater and skilled player who adds to our depth on the backend,” said Allvin. “We would like to thank Tucker for his time in Vancouver. It was extremely unfortunate that he was unable to continue his career here due to injury and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Brannstrom, 25, played in 76 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, posting 20 points (3-17-20), 36 penalty minutes, and a +5 plus/minus rating.

In 266 career games, all with Ottawa, the 5’10”, 185lbs defenceman has recorded 69 points (7-62-69), 145 penalty minutes, and a -13 plus/minus rating.

A native of Eksjo, SWE, Brannstrom has represented Sweden on multiple occasions, including the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning silver, the 2016 and 2017 U18 World Championships, winning silver in 2016, and the 2018 and 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning silver in 2018.

Brannstrom was originally selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.