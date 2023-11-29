Canucks Acquire Conditional 5th Round Pick in 2024 from Chicago in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a conditional 5th round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier.

“We would like to thank Anthony for his time here in Vancouver,” said Allvin. “We wish him all the best in Chicago.”

Beauvillier was initially drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, being chosen at 28th Overall. He played six seasons with the New York Islanders before being traded halfway through his seventh to Vancouver alongside Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Bo Horvat. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward accumulated 28 points (11-17-28) and 18 penalty minutes in 55 games played with the Canucks.

The additional pick provides Vancouver a total of seven selections in the 2024 Draft.