Building Blue: Steady Process and Top-Line Chemistry are Helping Kieren Dervin as a Young Leader

Kieren Dervin isn’t one to get caught up in early-season numbers; it’s the process that’s most important to him.

The Kingston Frontenacs forward has quickly become a reliable producer and a stabilizing presence on the team’s top line and is continuing to work on his game. From translating his success at St. Andrew’s College to his first full season in the OHL, he’s sharpening the details of his game and embracing leadership responsibilities.

Dervin is leaning into the process, which is built around personal growth and learning, while elevating from those around him.

He feels like his game has progressed since opening weekend in the OHL in late September, when he registered a goal and two assists. He now has eight goals and 11 assists through 20 games.

“I think it's definitely grown, but I still think there's a lot of room for improvement in a lot of areas, and I still think I can be producing more than I am right now, but I'm not complaining with the start I've had,” Dervin said.

A steady mindset has helped him carry over the offensive versatility he showed at St. Andrews into the OHL.

“Knowing that I can do it at the OHL level, it's good for confidence and it helps out the team as well,” he said.

A recent standout moment came on November 14th against the Niagara IceDogs, where he earned second star honours after a shorthanded goal that swung the momentum late. The 18-year-old said the read on the play and the move he made for the goal was instinctual, because of the preparation behind the scenes.

“We do video on the other team, and we were looking at their power play, and we knew the breakout that the defence carrying it up would kick it out to one of the half-wall guys, and then they would drop it back to the two guys swinging underneath. As soon as he passed it there, I kind of knew that he was going to go back with it, and so I started skating back a little bit, and the puck bounced over his stick and came right out to me in front. So that was a gift for sure, and I just made a nice move and scored thankfully late in the game to tie it up,” Dervin said.