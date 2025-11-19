Building Blue: Steady Process and Top-Line Chemistry are Helping Kieren Dervin as a Young Leader

By Lindsey Horsting
Kieren Dervin isn’t one to get caught up in early-season numbers; it’s the process that’s most important to him.

The Kingston Frontenacs forward has quickly become a reliable producer and a stabilizing presence on the team’s top line and is continuing to work on his game. From translating his success at St. Andrew’s College to his first full season in the OHL, he’s sharpening the details of his game and embracing leadership responsibilities.

Dervin is leaning into the process, which is built around personal growth and learning, while elevating from those around him.

He feels like his game has progressed since opening weekend in the OHL in late September, when he registered a goal and two assists. He now has eight goals and 11 assists through 20 games.

“I think it's definitely grown, but I still think there's a lot of room for improvement in a lot of areas, and I still think I can be producing more than I am right now, but I'm not complaining with the start I've had,” Dervin said.

A steady mindset has helped him carry over the offensive versatility he showed at St. Andrews into the OHL.

“Knowing that I can do it at the OHL level, it's good for confidence and it helps out the team as well,” he said.

A recent standout moment came on November 14th against the Niagara IceDogs, where he earned second star honours after a shorthanded goal that swung the momentum late. The 18-year-old said the read on the play and the move he made for the goal was instinctual, because of the preparation behind the scenes.

“We do video on the other team, and we were looking at their power play, and we knew the breakout that the defence carrying it up would kick it out to one of the half-wall guys, and then they would drop it back to the two guys swinging underneath. As soon as he passed it there, I kind of knew that he was going to go back with it, and so I started skating back a little bit, and the puck bounced over his stick and came right out to me in front. So that was a gift for sure, and I just made a nice move and scored thankfully late in the game to tie it up,” Dervin said.

Moments like that come from hours of extra work, and Dervin puts in work on the ice after practice, refining the details of his game.

For Kingston, the season has already had its swings. A solid start was followed by a six-game skid, but the group learned a lot through that time and is trending upward again.

“I think it's a lot about the process. Obviously, it's a super long season, and we're only a third of the way through,” Dervin said. “It’s all coming together and we’re just sticking to the systems that the coaches have put in place.”

Through the tough stretches of the season, Dervin says the room has gotten closer, and it’s been a team effort every night. A big part of the cohesion comes from the top line – as Dervin skates alongside centre Tyler Hopkins and winger Jacob Battaglia – helping lead the team.

Dervin has learned a lot from his linemates, particularly when he joined Kingston at the end of last season, playing 10 regular-season games and 11 playoff games with the Frontenacs. He watched how fellow winger Battaglia maintained possession of the puck in the corners and was able to make plays in tight spaces.

“It's pretty easy to play with those guys, because they're so good and I think we work so well together. We just try to lead the team by example,” Dervin said.

Dervin’s leadership also extends beyond the ice. The Ottawa native attended Ottawa 67 games as a kid, which inspired his hockey journey, and Dervin enjoys representing Kingston in the community, whether it’s meeting young fans at events or sharing the excitement he once felt.

“It’s a lot of fun. On Saturday, a couple of guys went out to the Canadian Tire for a community event, and we were there for an hour and a half, and a bunch of people came out,” Dervin said. “I put myself in their shoes and try and make sure they have a good time.”

It’s been an exciting first couple of months in the OHL for Dervin, who has made the most of his opportunities.

“I'm trying to be a good leader on and off the ice and help support some of those younger guys. Leading on the ice means scoring goals and helping out the team, and on the scoreboard. If I can continue to mix those two together, the team will have success,” he said.

As he continues to drive Kingston’s top line and embrace a leadership role, he’s focused on the process and putting the team first.

