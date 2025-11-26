Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio’s Strong Start in AHL Comes from Comfortability, Coaching, and Cats

Mynio Abby game Nov
By Chris Faber

Sawyer Mynio has successfully transitioned from absorbing knowledge to actively applying it as he is now a fixture in the Abbotsford Canucks’ defence corps and producing offence as a rookie defenceman in the AHL.

The 20-year-old sits second among rookie defencemen for scoring, with two goals and seven assists for nine points in 18 games. Mynio is only trailing the 2024 seventh-overall pick, and former Calgary Hitmen teammate, Carter Yakemchuk.

“I’m at my best when I’m skating and moving my feet. That’s when I stand out and can really make a difference out there on the ice,” said Mynio. “I think that’s obviously my biggest asset. So, I try to use that every game and just stick to that and make simple plays out there.”

Mynio has scored both of his goals with his slap shot, a part of his game he has worked on a ton over the past few years.

“I think every day you can get your shot even better,” said Mynio. “Obviously, I’m a young guy. I’m still filling out my body and getting lots of muscle as I get older, so it’s only getting better from there. But you learn lots of different things from coaches or figuring out shooting angles and things like that.”

Mynio is pleased with how he has been fitting in at the AHL level and gives credit to Abbotsford’s two previous playoff runs, of which Mynio was around for, and even handed the Calder Cup to head coach Manny Malhotra.

“The last two years I’ve been here with the playoff runs. Obviously, last year was a big one, so I learned a lot from being there,” said Mynio.

“I think that experience was huge for me. Obviously, not a lot of guys got to do that. I could see what they were doing day in, day out; it was really awesome to see. Now, I think I’m blending well with the guys.”

Mynio is taking advantage of the extra time before and after practice to work with veterans and coaches to improve his game. He and Jujhar Khaira spent time after practice with assistant coach Harry Mahesh, working on stick and body positioning. Getting these tips and tricks at an early age bodes well for Mynio’s development.

“The experienced NHL guys helping a young guy like me is awesome,” said Mynio.

On top of producing points at the pro level, another new experience for Mynio has been playing the right side of defence. He said it took a couple of games for him to start to feel comfortable, but noted that it’s not that different than playing his natural left side.

In terms of adjusting to being a pro, he loves spending time at the rink because it can be a little bit boring at home after his on-ice work and off-ice workouts are over for the day. Mynio and his girlfriend decided to get a couple of kittens, and the feline duo keeps him busy in his time between coming home from the rink and having his girlfriend come home from work.

The Christmas tree just went up in his house, and with two excited kittens, he is now playing defence on the ice and in the living room.

Mynio’s strong start to his rookie season has been a bright spot for the Abbotsford Canucks, and he continues to build his game while adding muscle and soaking up the coaching and mentorship from the coaches and veteran players.

After making Team Canada at last year’s World Junior Championships, and now starting strong in his rookie AHL season, the 20-year-old continues to outkick the coverage of being a third-round pick. As he becomes more comfortable in the AHL, he will only improve his play on the ice.

Who knows, maybe Sawyer Mynio and Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Cam York have the secret sauce for success...

