Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Building Confidence and New Skills Through Canucks Camp

Sawyer Mynio is treating his third Vancouver Canucks training camp and preseason as another chance to grow, learn, and show how his game continues to evolve.
The 20-year-old defenceman has been focused on playing with pace, adding bite to his defensive play, and soaking up lessons from coaches and veterans around him.
In Tuesday’s practice skate, Mynio’s group had nine defencemen, so he shifted to the wing alongside Henrik Sedin and Danila Klimovich. It was the first time playing forward since his WHL rookie season as a 16-year-old, but he got a couple of stick taps for it at practice from Head Coach Adam Foote and Assistant Coach Scott Young.
“Learning forward stuff is important as a D-man, just so you know where forwards are at all times,” Mynio said. “There’s a lot of stuff we worked on like that, but also for breakouts.”
Mynio learned so much from the coaching staff through training camp and the first preseason game, and it continues to improve his game.
“Even just the structure of the new coach here, Footey, he's been awesome, he's been doing lots of video with us. Whether I'm in Abbotsford or Vancouver, up and down, it’s just good to know for different scenarios throughout the year,” Mynio said.
Mynio practiced with the Abbotsford Canucks after his WHL seasons ended the past two years and last season he traveled with Abbotsford during their playoff run. He happened to be the last player to touch the Calder Cup before head coach Manny Malhotra got his hands on the hardware.