Building Blue: Riley Patterson Looks to Be a Leader and Produce in Third OHL Season

Riley Patterson
By Chris Faber

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and that seems fine for Riley Patterson, who is in his first season with the Niagara IceDogs in the OHL.

The 19-year-old was traded to Niagara just before the 2025-26 OHL season began, and he has been playing well with his new club. Patterson has had three multi-point games through seven outings with Niagara and is feeling good about what he can do in his third OHL season.

“Everyone has been super incredible and super welcoming, and it took no time to feel like I belong and have been there for a couple of years. It has been amazing,” said Patterson. “We are off to a good start, and we’re looking forward to continuing to build and get better every day.”

Patterson had an impressive rookie season in the OHL and led all rookies with 29 goals during the 2023-24 season. He picked up 54 goals and 67 assists for 121 points in 132 games during his two seasons with the Barrie Colts.

The 19-year-old participated in his second training camp with the Canucks this past fall and seized the opportunity to learn from pro players and coaches about what he wants to focus on as he continues to progress his skills toward the pro game.

His main takeaway was the speed of the pros and how they paid so much attention to the small details of their game. Canucks development camp was another good step in Patterson’s growth, who knew what he was in for this year. Last year, he went from the draft straight to camp, but this year, he had some time to prepare his body and mind for training with the Canucks’ development coaches and fellow prospects.

All this work with the Canucks development team over the past year and a quarter has helped him build confidence for his play in the OHL. Now, in his third season, he knows what type of player he wants to be in one of the best junior leagues in the world.

“I want to continue to drive play and have the puck on my stick while I play an offensive game. I want to have my game ready for the pro level, and I think having Krys Barch as a head coach is really going to help me with that,” said Patterson.

Barch played in 381 NHL games and spent six seasons in the NHL as a skills and development coach.

Every year in the OHL has brought Patterson added confidence, and he has more belief in himself on the ice with all the experience. Patterson wants to produce more offence this season and create success for himself and his teammates on a nightly basis.

On top of the production on the ice, Patterson wants to continue to be a leader, even if he is a new name on the IceDogs roster.

“I always try to be a leader on my team, however old or however new I am, and I think that’s just kind of who I am,” said Patterson. “We have a lot of kids in the lineup that are in their first year in the OHL, and I love to go there and help them with anything.”

The IceDogs began the season with a 5-3-1 record and are looking to be a formidable team in the Eastern Conference of the OHL. Patterson wants to be a big part of that as he navigates through developing his game in his third season.

