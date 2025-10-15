Building Blue: Riley Patterson Looks to Be a Leader and Produce in Third OHL Season

Patterson had an impressive rookie season in the OHL and led all rookies with 29 goals during the 2023-24 season. He picked up 54 goals and 67 assists for 121 points in 132 games during his two seasons with the Barrie Colts.

The 19-year-old participated in his second training camp with the Canucks this past fall and seized the opportunity to learn from pro players and coaches about what he wants to focus on as he continues to progress his skills toward the pro game.

His main takeaway was the speed of the pros and how they paid so much attention to the small details of their game. Canucks development camp was another good step in Patterson’s growth, who knew what he was in for this year. Last year, he went from the draft straight to camp, but this year, he had some time to prepare his body and mind for training with the Canucks’ development coaches and fellow prospects.

All this work with the Canucks development team over the past year and a quarter has helped him build confidence for his play in the OHL. Now, in his third season, he knows what type of player he wants to be in one of the best junior leagues in the world.

“I want to continue to drive play and have the puck on my stick while I play an offensive game. I want to have my game ready for the pro level, and I think having Krys Barch as a head coach is really going to help me with that,” said Patterson.

Barch played in 381 NHL games and spent six seasons in the NHL as a skills and development coach.

Every year in the OHL has brought Patterson added confidence, and he has more belief in himself on the ice with all the experience. Patterson wants to produce more offence this season and create success for himself and his teammates on a nightly basis.