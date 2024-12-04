Building Blue: Lucas Forsell’s Physical and Mental Improvements Have Widened His Game

The Vancouver Canucks drafted Lucas Forsell in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and since then, the Swedish winger has made consistent improvements to his game, seeing his work pay off as he becomes more comfortable in his role with Färjestad BK.

Forsell has grown significantly since he was the youngest player drafted in the 2021 draft. Over the past two years, Forsell has focused on adding strength in the offseason and now feels that the work he has put in during the summer is beginning to show up on the ice.

On top of the physical elements, Forsell is learning that continuing to evolve as a player is what it takes to be successful in the SHL. When he was a teenager, Forsell thrived on the rush and in transition but lacked the in-zone skills that would help him be someone a coach could trust on a strong SHL roster.

“I'm a completely different player now,” said Forsell. “I'm more hard-working and trustworthy as well as a player. When I have my best days; I can be a threat offensively and still be that hard-working forechecker who is reliable defensively. My game has developed, and it is so much wider now.”

Forsell has learned a lot from being on a strong SHL team over the past four seasons. Färjestad won the SHL playoffs in 2022 and was the SHL’s top team during the regular season last year with a 30-11-3-8 record.

He has had to learn to be a depth player on a great team and understands that he must be a contributor in this role. Though Forsell will move up and down the lineup, he is primarily playing in a middle-six role and must perform at a high level to continue earning more ice time.

One area where he has focused his attention is on the forecheck. Forsell has always had a high-running motor, but it was mostly on display when his team had the puck. Now, he is bringing that energy to the forecheck and is seeing how valuable a good forecheck can be.

“You can gain so much from just having a good forecheck,” said Forsell. “If you win pucks back, you get the other team tired. They have to chip it out, they can only change with one or two guys, and we just go at them over and over again. You gain confidence as a team, but also as a player, when you win pucks back, pass to your teammate, and then go on a change so we get a fresh guy in. I feel like you can gain so much momentum from a good forecheck. If I start a game and I am good on the forecheck, and win a couple of forechecks in a row, I know it’s going to be a great game.”

Though Forsell is still only 21 years old, he is one of the veterans on his Färjestad team. As players come and go, there has always been a young player in the room, and with his time at Färjestad, Forsell has earned the trust of the coaching staff as he has evolved as a pro.

"I know now what the coach expects of all of our players, especially me,” said Forsell. “He wants to see that hard work. He wants to see that forecheck, and I feel when my forecheck is at its best, I’m playing my best because I can win so many pucks in corners and on the forecheck.”

“I just try to listen to the coaches and the development team here in Färjestad and I feel like I've earned more ice time now this year. Recently, when it's late in games, I’m getting put in for defensive faceoff. I feel like I've earned trust, and I want to keep earning it.”

As a 2021 draft pick who has played his entire post-draft career in the SHL, Forsell’s NHL rights expire on June 1, 2025. Right now, Forsell’s goal is to come to North America following his SHL season and play for the Canucks in Vancouver or Abbotsford.