Building Blue: Jackson Dorrington Continues Growing his Game While Playing Heavy Minutes in Third NCAA Season

“I definitely feel stronger this season compared to my first two,” said Dorrington. “Every year, I just keep trying to add mass and strength. I've been trying to bully some guys in front of the net this season. And in the corners, I’m just trying to make sure I win all my battles. Because that's what I got to do to be successful.”

Dorrington also believes that the NCAA game is slowing down a bit for him now that he is in his third NCAA season. As a junior, he's seen the majority of plays other teams throw at him and knows where he needs to be able to shut them down when he's on the ice.

Knowing the game and understanding where he needs to be positionally helps allow Dorrington to make the right assessment in quick-decision moments. His focus as a defensive defenceman is to limit scoring chances against and the 20-year-old says that it is a great feeling knowing exactly what his role is and being able to go out and execute it every game.

“I’m in the exact spot I want to be in,” said Dorrington. “I want to be relied on in all situations. I’m happy with my role and it keeps pushing my game. I just need to keep making the most of my minutes.”

Dorrington is one of the top penalty killers for Northeastern and he continues to be physical around the net and control the crease for his goaltenders.

As the year goes along, Dorrington is focused on consistency. He’s been able to play his game so far this season and just wants to be able to build on what he’s already doing. With the help of Mike Komisarek and his coaching staff at Northeastern, Dorrington is improving by the week and has seen a steady uptick in his minutes through his progression.

Dorrington is looking forward to a quick trip home to see family during the Christmas break and he, along with his Northeastern teammates are excited for the Beanpot tournament in February.