Building Blue: Defenceman Elias Pettersson Finds Confidence on Penalty Kill as He Develops in AHL

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra and his staff have been working closely with 20-year-old defenceman Elias Pettersson this season and they are already seeing growth in the young man’s game.

Pettersson played in eight AHL games last season following a full season in Sweden that saw him represent his home country at the World Junior Championships. He now has his eyes set on the road to the NHL.

Moving to the smaller ice in North America can sometimes be a difficult ask for certain European players but Pettersson has found that the North American ice fits his style of play. The smaller ice is giving him a better chance to utilize his strengths and is giving Pettersson a chance to learn about the changes he needs to make to be successful in the NHL one day.

Pettersson is feeling comfortable in Abbotsford and the biggest adjustment he has seen in his day-to-day life has been the travel in the AHL compared to what he went through in Sweden. He has enjoyed a few hikes around Abbotsford and took in Bridal Falls about a month ago.

His teammates and fellow Swedes, Linus Karlsson and Nils Åman have been helpful to Pettersson’s transition to Canada. Whether it's dinner on the road or finding the right area to live in, the Swedes have helped make the 20-year-old feel comfortable.

Dinner and nice apartments are great, but Pettersson is here to play hockey, and just as like his life away from the rink, Pettersson is feeling comfortable in the role he has with Abbotsford. He is often the first defenceman over the boards to kill penalties for the Canucks and has even been relied upon to be the one defenceman when Abbotsford kills off a five-on-three.

(Yes, they often use two forwards on five-on-threes.)

“The coach is giving me a chance to play in that role and I like it. It feels good that he trusts me in that role because that is the type of defenceman that I want to be,” said Pettersson. “I like it when I’m involved in the penalty kill. In Sweden, I didn’t feel the play like that because I was the second or third defence pairing out there on the PK. Now, I feel like that is one of the strengths in my game.”

Pettersson’s greatest appreciation for his head coach is the honesty that he brings to the rink every day. Malhotra is a straightforward coach who is fully transparent with his young players on what they need to do now and what they need to focus on to be successful down the road.

“There has to be a balance of continuing to focus on the fundamentals of a Petey’s game, making sure he continues to hone in on those things, and not jump to the next challenge right away. We’re not putting too much on his plate. It’s not that we don't feel he could handle adding another element to his game, but we always want to make sure the fundamentals are sound before we move on to the next element,” said Malhotra.

“The challenge for us is keeping him challenged enough. We’re still pushing him, but at the same time making sure his game stays tight and that he focuses on the things that he does really well and making those staples in his game.”