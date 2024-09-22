Updates from training camp – Sept. 22 

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Christian Dvorak shares his perspective on the upcoming season:

I think, first off, just staying healthy. The last two years have been tough with major injuries, surgery and being out for a long time. So, it’s no fun being on the sidelines and not being able to help the team win. First things first, [I want to stay] healthy. I had a great summer and I’m going to do whatever it takes to be healthy and help the team win.

The Xhekajs express their gratitude to their parents for all their sacrifices:

Arber: Yeah, it’s obviously huge. Our parents spent every single dollar towards me and my brother for us to play hockey. We both played Triple A; it’s so expensive every year with the hotels and the traveling... My mom was sleeping in the car in the parking lot while I was at practice late at night, dragging me out of bed to get me to school [the next morning]. There’s just lots and lots of memories, and lots of money was put towards us, so it’s finally paying off and it’s special.

Florian: Like he said, they spent our whole life taking us to the rink, spending all their weekends with us, so yeah, for them to see us here, it’s awesome. Hopefully one day we can pay them back.