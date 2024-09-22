Updates from training camp – Sept. 22 

A series of practices were scheduled in Brossard

20240922 - Thumbnail 2 - Mike Matheson
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Three groups hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Sunday.

Groups 1 and 3 laced their skates for a pair of on-ice sessions split between the two ice surfaces at the practice facility.

Here’s a look at Group 1’s lines and defense pairings:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

89 Roy

28 Dvorak

17 Anderson

57 Farrell

62 Beck

76 Davidson

60 Xhekaj

82 Condotta 

46 Mesar 

Defensemen

8 Matheson

64 Reinbacher

72 Xhekaj

52 Barron

36 Wotherspoon

59 Hayes

Goalies

30 Primeau

75 Dobes

Over at the other rink, the following group worked with Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent, assistant coaches Daniel Jacob and Martin Laperrière, goalie coach Marco Marciano and player development coach Francis Bouillon.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
61 Arseneau
85 Jacobs
70 Cavallin
53 Beaucage
56 Jandric
98 Jones
45 Dauphin
97 Motew
86 Kidney
54 Paquette
 
81 Mianscum
65 Sévigny
94 Nijhoff
38 Novak
 
83 Savoie
 
 
43 Simoneau
 
 
 

Finally, Group 2 was the last group to practice on Sunday.

Forwards

92 Laine

77 Dach

15 Newhook

11 Gallagher

71 Evans

40 Armia

51 Heineman

91 Kapanen

27 Barré-Boulet

55 Pezzetta

74 Gignac

88 Tuch

Defensemen

48 Hutson

58 Savard

47 Struble

24 Mailloux

84 Trudeau

42 Engström

Goalies

35 Montembeault

95 Hughes

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Christian Dvorak shares his perspective on the upcoming season:

I think, first off, just staying healthy. The last two years have been tough with major injuries, surgery and being out for a long time. So, it’s no fun being on the sidelines and not being able to help the team win. First things first, [I want to stay] healthy. I had a great summer and I’m going to do whatever it takes to be healthy and help the team win.

The Xhekajs express their gratitude to their parents for all their sacrifices:

Arber: Yeah, it’s obviously huge. Our parents spent every single dollar towards me and my brother for us to play hockey. We both played Triple A; it’s so expensive every year with the hotels and the traveling... My mom was sleeping in the car in the parking lot while I was at practice late at night, dragging me out of bed to get me to school [the next morning]. There’s just lots and lots of memories, and lots of money was put towards us, so it’s finally paying off and it’s special.

Florian: Like he said, they spent our whole life taking us to the rink, spending all their weekends with us, so yeah, for them to see us here, it’s awesome. Hopefully one day we can pay them back.

The Canadiens’ preseason schedule begins on Monday with a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

2024 Canadiens Training Camp

News Feed

Team 1 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 2 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 1 vs. Team 2: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Medical update on Kaiden Guhle

Canadiens Media Day Livestream returns Thursday

59 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises over $829,000 for the Foundation

Chris Wideman announces retirement

Molson: 'They're building something great and it’s going to be fun for many years'

2024 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable

TOR@MTL: Game recap | Prospect Showdown

TOR@MTL: Game recap | Prospect Showdown

2024 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

Rewinding on the 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens announce changes to hockey operations department

Hutson settles in Montreal ahead of Prospect Showdown

Canadiens to debut new scoreboard at the Bell Centre

Canadiens announce 2024 Rookie Camp roster