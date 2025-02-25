Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 25

Montembeault to start, Beck to enter lineup vs. Carolina

morningskate-thumb-en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Thirteen players exercised the option.

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

45 Carrier

35 Montembeault

62 Beck

48 Hutson

75 Dobes

71 Evans

58 Savard

11 Gallagher

47 Struble

51 Heineman

 

55 Pezzetta (no contact)

14 Suzuki

Martin St-Louis announced on Monday that Samuel Montembeault will start between the pipes for the Canadiens. The Habs head coach also confirmed that Kirby Dach will be unavailable for Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes, signalling Owen Beck will draw back into the lineup.

Michael Pezzetta skated with the group in a no-contact jersey as he continues to rehab a lower-body injury.

Montreal hosts Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

