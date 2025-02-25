Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 25

Martin St-Louis announced on Monday that Samuel Montembeault will start between the pipes for the Canadiens. The Habs head coach also confirmed that Kirby Dach will be unavailable for Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes, signalling Owen Beck will draw back into the lineup.

Michael Pezzetta skated with the group in a no-contact jersey as he continues to rehab a lower-body injury.

Montreal hosts Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.