Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 25

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Thirteen players exercised the option.
Montembeault to start, Beck to enter lineup vs. Carolina
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
45 Carrier
35 Montembeault
62 Beck
48 Hutson
75 Dobes
71 Evans
58 Savard
11 Gallagher
47 Struble
51 Heineman
55 Pezzetta (no contact)
14 Suzuki
Martin St-Louis announced on Monday that Samuel Montembeault will start between the pipes for the Canadiens. The Habs head coach also confirmed that Kirby Dach will be unavailable for Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes, signalling Owen Beck will draw back into the lineup.
Michael Pezzetta skated with the group in a no-contact jersey as he continues to rehab a lower-body injury.
Montreal hosts Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.