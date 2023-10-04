News Feed

The team talks Blue Jays, Mont-Tremblant and more

BROSSARD – Emil Heineman, Mike Matheson, Nick Suzuki and head coach Martin St-Louis spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are some of the highlights:

Nick Suzuki on yesterday’s Blue Jays game:

I watched them yesterday. Tough loss, but the Jays have been battling all season, so I think [the Twins] are going to get [the Jays] best tonight.

Suzuki on the team’s plans for their trip to Mont-Tremblant:

We’ve got a few things lined up. We’ve got a four-man scramble [golf] tournament coming, so I had to gather all the handicaps and try to make the teams even. We’ve got some guys that haven’t really played too much, so we’ll see how they do. It’ll just be fun to spend time together, all being in a hotel spending lots of time together. I'm looking forward to it.

Nick Suzuki on the team's plans for Tremblant

Martin St-Louis on his objectives for the Mont-Tremblant trip:

You don’t develop relationships if you don’t spend time together. You won't get to know someone as well as you would if you did something with the person outside of a hockey environment. It’s an opportunity to gel as a team. It’s an opportunity to have some fun […] and it’s part of what goes into building chemistry as a team.

Martin St-Louis on Logan Mailloux being sent to the Laval Rocket:

Well, we want Logan to play big minutes [in Laval.] He had an excellent camp. He’s a guy with a bright future ahead of him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets called up this season.

Martin St-Louis on Logan Mailloux

Mike Matheson on Mattias Norlinder:

This season, you can tell that he arrived [at camp] prepared. It would’ve been easy for him to look at the roster and say, “Ah, there are so many guys that played last year.” But he arrived prepared and ready to make the most of his opportunity.

Mike Matheson on his health status

Emil Heineman on if he believes he has a chance at making the team:

For sure. I feel like I’ve got an opportunity, but it’s more like fuel for me to stay motivated and just play hockey out there

Emil Heineman on playing a more physical game