BROSSARD – Emil Heineman, Mike Matheson, Nick Suzuki and head coach Martin St-Louis spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice at the CN Sports Complex.

Here are some of the highlights:

Nick Suzuki on yesterday’s Blue Jays game:

I watched them yesterday. Tough loss, but the Jays have been battling all season, so I think [the Twins] are going to get [the Jays] best tonight.

Suzuki on the team’s plans for their trip to Mont-Tremblant:

We’ve got a few things lined up. We’ve got a four-man scramble [golf] tournament coming, so I had to gather all the handicaps and try to make the teams even. We’ve got some guys that haven’t really played too much, so we’ll see how they do. It’ll just be fun to spend time together, all being in a hotel spending lots of time together. I'm looking forward to it.