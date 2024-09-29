TOR@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

MONTREAL – The Canadiens dropped a 2-1 decision to the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

The roster was headlined by Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and captain Nick Suzuki. Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau shared the net, totaling 20 saves.

It was a tough start for the Habs as they lost both Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher near the start of the game.

The former left the contest following knee-on-knee contact with Cédric Paré, while the latter retreated to the locker room after being hit by Matthew Knies. The Canadiens announced during the first intermission that neither player would return to the contest.

The Club was also down to four defensemen when Arber Xhekaj received a game misconduct following a fight with Paré.