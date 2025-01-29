Updates from practice – Jan. 29

20250129 - Practice - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back to work at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Before practice, the team announced that Jayden Struble was recalled from the Laval Rocket. The 23-year-old defenseman was assigned to the Habs’ affiliate last Friday on a conditioning assignment.

Josh Anderson took a therapy day, while Kaiden Guhle did not participate in the session. The latter sustained a lower-body injury and will undergo further evaluation.

In total, 21 players took part in the session. Here are the forward lines featured at practice:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

92 Laine

77 Dach

15 Newhook

49 Harvey-Pinard

71 Evans

40 Armia

55 Pezzetta

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

Defensemen Alexandre Carrier, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, David Reinbacher (no contact jersey), David Savard, Struble and Arber Xhekaj, along with goaltenders Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault were likewise participants in today’s practice.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET,

For their last contest of January, the Canadiens will also host Kaiden Guhle Bobblehead Night presented by RONA. Click here for tickets.

