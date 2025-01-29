Updates from practice – Jan. 29

BROSSARD – The Canadiens were back to work at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Before practice, the team announced that Jayden Struble was recalled from the Laval Rocket. The 23-year-old defenseman was assigned to the Habs’ affiliate last Friday on a conditioning assignment.

Josh Anderson took a therapy day, while Kaiden Guhle did not participate in the session. The latter sustained a lower-body injury and will undergo further evaluation.

In total, 21 players took part in the session. Here are the forward lines featured at practice: