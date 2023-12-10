Savard activated off IR, Norlinder loaned to Laval

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that they’ve activated defenseman David Savard off injured reserve and have loaned defenseman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

On the shelf for several weeks due to a fracture to his left hand, Savard is expected to play his first game since October 23 when the Habs take on the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre. In five games this season, the 33-year-old rearguard has two assists and an even differential.

Recalled on November 21 from the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, Norlinder did not see any game action during his stint with the team. He has two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games with Laval this season.