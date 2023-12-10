Savard activated off IR, Norlinder loaned to Laval

The roster moves were announced prior to Sunday’s game against the Predators

20231210_Moves
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that they’ve activated defenseman David Savard off injured reserve and have loaned defenseman Mattias Norlinder to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

On the shelf for several weeks due to a fracture to his left hand, Savard is expected to play his first game since October 23 when the Habs take on the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre. In five games this season, the 33-year-old rearguard has two assists and an even differential.

Recalled on November 21 from the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate, Norlinder did not see any game action during his stint with the team. He has two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games with Laval this season.

News Feed

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MTL@BUF: Game recap

MTL@BUF: Game recap
MTL@BUF: What you need to know

MTL@BUF: What you need to know
Plekanec: ‘One of the luckiest hockey players in the world’ 

Plekanec: ‘One of the luckiest hockey players in the world’ 
Updates from optional practice - Dec. 8

Updates from optional practice - Dec. 8
LAK@MTL: Game recap

LAK@MTL: Game recap
Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 7

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 7
LAK@MTL: What you need to know 

LAK@MTL: What you need to know 
Dr. Mulder: Wrapping up an incredible 60-year career 

Dr. Mulder: Wrapping up an incredible 60-year career 
Updates from practice – Dec. 6

Updates from practice – Dec. 6
Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 

Habs spread joy at Montreal hospitals 
Updates from practice – Dec. 5

Updates from practice – Dec. 5
SEA@MTL: Game recap

SEA@MTL: Game recap
CH Weekly: December 4 to 10

CH Weekly: December 4 to 10
Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval

Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4
SEA@MTL: What you need to know

SEA@MTL: What you need to know
Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November