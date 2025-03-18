OTT@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Tuesday is the second-to-last Bobblehead Night presented by RONA this season. The first 8,000 fans through the doors at the Bell Centre will get their hands on an Alex Newhook collectible, so make sure to arrive early before they are all gone.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal and Ottawa are two of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Senators hold a 7-2-1 record during that span and are winners of six straight games entering Tuesday’s contest, as they cling to the Eastern Conference’s top wild card spot.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have been a touch more dominant, going 7-1-2 since the pause. They sit just one point shy of the second wild card spot ahead of tonight’s matchup and six points back of their provincial rivals. With the right results on the out-of-town scoreboard, a win on home ice could vault the Habs into the playoff picture by night’s end.

Simply put, Tuesday’s two points are critical. The Canadiens look to register a third straight victory over the Senators this season, before closing out the season series in Ottawa on April 11.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 12 vs. OTT: 4-1 MTL

Feb. 22 @ OTT: 5-2 MTL

Mar. 18 vs. OTT:

Apr. 11 @ OTT:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Ottawa made one of the biggest splashes on Trade Deadline Day, reeling in Dylan Cozens from Buffalo—and the move is already paying off. The 24-year-old Cozens has recorded a point in four of his first five games with Ottawa, including goals in back-to-back games on March 10 and 11.

Samuel Montembeault has been lights out for Montreal, posting a 6-0-1 record, a 1.96 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in his last seven starts. He’ll be put to the test against a Senators team that has scored four or more goals in seven of their last eight games, as he looks to slam the door shut once more on Tuesday.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers: