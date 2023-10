MONTREAL -- The Canadiens dropped a 5-2 decision to the Wild at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that forward Michael Pezzetta would make his season debut and that Samuel Montembeault would get the start in net.

The netminder made 30 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle was paired with Johnathan Kovacevic for the game but did not return to play for the third period.