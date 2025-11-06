MTL@NJD: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Tuesday at the Bell Centre was a case of “Oops, we (almost) did it again.” The Canadiens nearly pulled off another comeback, but this time, they got burned. It’s hard to pin the 3-0 first-period deficit solely on the power play goals they surrendered –– Montreal simply came out flat. But as they’ve shown all season, this team doesn’t fold easily. They battled back to force overtime, earning a point in the process.

On Thursday, they’ll aim to take it one step further against a Devils team that’s given them fits in recent years. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the 2025 Canadiens, it’s this: doubt them at your own risk. Montreal hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they’ll look to keep that streak alive tonight at Prudential Center.

The Devils, meanwhile, return home after a tough Colorado–California road trip that saw them go 1-3-0. With three days off since their last outing, Sheldon Keefe’s group should be rested and ready. New Jersey has yet to lose on home ice this year and remains one of the League’s top teams in both power play and penalty kill efficiency. Offensively, they rank sixth in goals per game — just behind the Habs — while both teams sit tied for 18th in goals against.

May the best team win on Thursday night… and here’s to hoping it’s the visitors.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 6 @ NJD:

Apr. 4 @ NJD:

Apr. 5 vs. NJD:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Exceptionally, we’re going to highlight a group of players rather than individuals today.

For Montreal, all eyes are on the power play. Since October 23 –– the day Ivan Demidov joined forces with Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki on the top unit –– the Canadiens’ man advantage has been operating at an NHL-best 53.9%. Small sample size? Sure. But that’s still a number the Devils can’t afford to overlook.

And if we’re talking power plays, it’s only fair to give New Jersey its due. Led by Jack Hughes, the Devils’ unit has been lethal too, converting at 31.3% this season –– fourth-best in the League.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-DEVILS