Live blog: 2024 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

The Habs own eight picks heading into Day 2 of the NHL Draft

By Montreal Canadiens
LAS VEGAS - Day two of the 2024 NHL Draft is underway from Sphere in Sin City.

Last night, the Canadiens selected forwards Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage with the fifth- and 21st-overall picks respectively. 

Demidov was the second European off the board in Round 1. Meanwhile, Hage was one of 18 Canadians selected in the opening round – one shy of an NHL Draft record.

Montreal will select 70th, 78th, 102nd, 130th, 134th, 166th, 210th and 224th overall on Day 2.

Round 3, Pick 70: Aatos Koivu, Center, TPS Jr. (Finland-Jr.)

The Canadiens started Saturday off with a bang, selecting Aatos Koivu, son of former Habs captain Saku, with the 70th-overall pick. The Finnish forward split time between TPS’ U-18 team (9-13 –22 in 20 games) and the organization’s junior squad (16-15–31 in 28 games) in 2023-24. Koivu also represented his country at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship in May, where he recorded one assist in five appearances.

Saku was a first-round pick (21st overall) by Montreal in the 2003 NHL Draft and served as the Canadiens captain for nine years. Aatos’ uncle, Mikko, was selected sixth overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2001 NHL Draft.

Round 3, Pick 78: Logan Sawyer, Center, Brooks Bandits (BCHL)

Eight spots later, Montreal selected forward Logan Sawyer from the Brooks Bandits in the British Columbia Hockey League – a Junior A circuit in Western Canada. The Orangeville, ON native totaled 26 goals and 59 points in 39 games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, before Brooks migrated to the BCHL mid-season, where Sawyer tallied an additional 19 points in 20 outings. The 18-year-old is committed to playing his college hockey at Providence College.

Round 4, Pick 102: Owen Protz, Defenseman, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

At the 102-spot, the Habs drafted 6-foot-1 defenseman, Owen Protz, from the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League. The physical, stay-at-home blue-liner recorded seven points (1G, 6A) in 36 games with the Sudbury Wolves in the first half of this season, before being traded to the Bulldogs where he collected 12 points (2G, 10A) in 30 contests, while sharing the ice with current Habs prospect Florian Xhekaj.

Last updated: 1:36 p.m. ET

