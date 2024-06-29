Live blog: 2024 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

LAS VEGAS - Day two of the 2024 NHL Draft is underway from Sphere in Sin City.

Last night, the Canadiens selected forwards Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage with the fifth- and 21st-overall picks respectively.

Demidov was the second European off the board in Round 1. Meanwhile, Hage was one of 18 Canadians selected in the opening round – one shy of an NHL Draft record.

Montreal will select 70th, 78th, 102nd, 130th, 134th, 166th, 210th and 224th overall on Day 2.