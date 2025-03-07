Hughes: “We rewarded the players for their efforts”

BROSSARD – When the clock struck three on the NHL’s trade deadline, the Canadiens stood pat, opting to leave the team’s destiny in the hands of the players currently on the roster. General manager Kent Hughes cited the team’s recent five-game win streak as the evidence he needed to give his players a show of confidence and not make any moves as his club makes a push for a playoff spot down the stretch.

The biggest move the Habs made in the lead-up to the deadline was inking center Jake Evans to a four-year contract extension, which surely gave the team the indication that Hughes was not about to go on a selling spree. Otherwise, on Friday’s deadline day, the team made papering moves with forward Owen Beck and goaltender Jakub Dobes which made them eligible for a loan to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Hughes discussed the Evans signing, his strategy at the deadline, and gave his views on the team’s progress in a press conference following the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Here are some highlights from his media availability:

Hughes on how the team’s play and results influenced his trade deadline game plan:

I think that when you win, it’s always fun. From the start of the season, the plan for what we’d do today or in the week leading up to the trade deadline was to be dictated by the team and its play. Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break, we were on a down, so we were thinking we’d probably do what we’ve done in previous years and trade our players. But credit the team and the coach, they won five games straight and we’ve turned things around. I had promised the players in September in Tremblant that, for the first time since I’ve been in Montreal, we didn’t have a set plan at the start of the season; their play would influence what we did. So today, and this week, we rewarded them for their efforts.

Hughes on not jeopardizing long-term plans for short-term gains:

It was a seller’s market this year. There are so many teams that are tight to the playoffs, like us, that did very little in terms of selling off. As a result, the prices were high. So, on the one hand, if you had expiring contracts there was that temptation to get great value. But on the flip side, if you were a buyer, you knew you were paying a pretty steep price to get into something that might help around the edges. And quite frankly, this group of players have gotten the team to this point in the standings.