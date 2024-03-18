David Reinbacher assigned to Laval Rocket

The 19-year-old defenseman is set to make his North American professional debut in the AHL

20240318_Reinbacher
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

EDMONTON – David Reinbacher is crossing the pond to continue his professional hockey career on North American ice.

The Canadiens announced on Monday that the 19-year-old defenseman has been assigned to the Laval Rocket following two seasons with EHC Kloten in the Swiss National League.

Reinbacher could make his debut with the Habs’ AHL affiliate in the coming days.

The Hohenems, AUT native was picked fifth overall by the Canadiens at the 2023 NHL Draft, becoming the highest-selected Austrian-born defenseman in NHL history. Reinbacher signed an entry-level contract with the Club on July 5, 2023.

The Rocket are currently on a five-game road trip, with stops to come in Belleville, Toronto, and Utica, before returning home to Place Bell on Mar. 29.

