Christian Dvorak to miss rest of season with torn pectoral muscle

The Habs forward hasn’t played since December 30 in Florida

Christian Dvorak
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Thursday that forward Christian Dvorak would miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. 

Dvorak will undergo surgery on Friday. 

Now in his third season with the Canadiens, Dvorak registered three goals and seven points in 25 games in 2023-24. He ranks fourth on the team in total faceoffs this season with 282 and has won 169 of them (59.9%). 

In 145 total games in a Montreal uniform, the 27-year-old has 24 goals and 44 assists for 68 points and has won 55.1% of his faceoffs. 

Dvorak was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes in September 2021. 

A veteran of 447 NHL games with the Coyotes and Canadiens, Dvorak has 91 goals and 123 assists for 214 points. 

The Palos, IL native was drafted by Arizona in the second round (28th overall) in 2014.

