CH Weekly: November 27 to December 2

Stay tuned to the team’s social accounts for a contest announcement and the unveiling of the official mascot guestlist in the coming days.
FANATIC SATURDAYS
The Red Wings cruise through Montreal for a date with the Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The action unfolds live on CBC and CityTV and TVA Sports, or you can listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.
**TICKETS: Red Wings @ Canadiens 🎟️**
The next installment of FANatic Saturdays returns this weekend. Here’s what’s on tab:
- A pregame DJ set from Fafa Khan presented by Monster Energy in-bowl and livestreamed on theCanadiens official Twitch account;
- Live art by Le Bicar at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec, part of the new Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec;
- Multiple outdoor activations at Canadiens Plaza;
- Rush Hour Rally at the 1st intermission
- And lots more!
FUR ON DEMAND
Guarantee an in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Habs game! Add the Fur on Demand upgrade to a Canadiens ticket to book a personalized in-game appearance from the famous orange mascot for yourself or a loved one for $195 tx incl. The package includes the following:
- An in-seat visit from Youppi!;
- A Youppi!-themed swag bag valued at over $75;
- And more!
For more information, click here.
CYBER MONDAY 🤝 CYBER WEEK
Tricolore Sports invites you to take advantange of their Cyber Monday deals, including a whopping 70% discount on select styles and stock up on Canadiens gear. Plus, enjoy a 30% discount on all hoodies, grab select Reverse Retro player jerseys for just $149.99, and save 30% on designated Canadiens pro stock equipment!