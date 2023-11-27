News Feed

Updates from practice – Nov. 27

Updates from practice – Nov. 27
MTL@LAK: Game recap

MTL@LAK: Game recap
MTL@LAK: What you need to know

MTL@LAK: What you need to know
MTL@SJS: Game recap

MTL@SJS: Game recap
Armia recalled from Laval, Xhekaj placed on IR retroactively

Armia recalled from Laval, Xhekaj placed on IR retroactively
MTL@SJS: What you need to know

MTL@SJS: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Nov. 23

Updates from practice - Nov. 23
Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 

Canadiens hit the high note in Vegas 
MTL@ANA: Game recap

MTL@ANA: Game recap
Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22 

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 22
Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner

Canadiens announce Air Canada as official road jersey partner
MTL@ANA: What you need to know

MTL@ANA: What you need to know
Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 

Mattias Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket 
Updates from practice – Nov. 21 

Updates from practice – Nov. 21 
Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

Medical updates on Jordan Harris and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 
CH Weekly: November 20 to 26

CH Weekly: November 20 to 26
Updates from practice - Nov. 20

Updates from practice - Nov. 20
Canadiens make pair of roster moves

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

CH Weekly: November 27 to December 2

The best way to stay up to date with all Canadiens-related news

1920x1080-CHWeekly
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens bid farewell to the California heat and say hello to cooler temperatures back home as the calendar flips to December this week.

THE BOYS ARE (ALMOST) BACK IN TOWN

A 10-day road trip ends on Wednesday in Columbus where the Canadiens go head-to-head with the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on RDS and Sportsnet or you can listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

Last time the teams met, Cole Caufield capped a comeback win in overtime at the Bell Centre.

MASCOTS TAKE OVER MONTREAL

Youppi!’s Mascot Party headlines the return of Habs hockey to the Bell Centre on Thursday. There won’t be any shortage of furry friends in the building when the Canadiens host the Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET for their first action on home ice in two weeks.

**TICKETS: Panthers @ Canadiens 🎟️**

Last year, the Mascot Party was fur real.

Stay tuned to the team’s social accounts for a contest announcement and the unveiling of the official mascot guestlist in the coming days.

FANATIC SATURDAYS

The Red Wings cruise through Montreal for a date with the Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The action unfolds live on CBC and CityTV and TVA Sports, or you can listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

**TICKETS: Red Wings @ Canadiens 🎟️**

The next installment of FANatic Saturdays returns this weekend. Here’s what’s on tab:

  • A pregame DJ set from Fafa Khan presented by Monster Energy in-bowl and livestreamed on theCanadiens official Twitch account;
  • Live art by Le Bicar at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec, part of the new Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec;
  • Multiple outdoor activations at Canadiens Plaza;
  • Rush Hour Rally at the 1st intermission
  • And lots more!

FUR ON DEMAND

Guarantee an in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Habs game! Add the Fur on Demand upgrade to a Canadiens ticket to book a personalized in-game appearance from the famous orange mascot for yourself or a loved one for $195 tx incl. The package includes the following:

  • An in-seat visit from Youppi!;
  • A Youppi!-themed swag bag valued at over $75;
  • And more!

For more information, click here.

CYBER MONDAY 🤝 CYBER WEEK

Tricolore Sports invites you to take advantange of their Cyber Monday deals, including a whopping 70% discount on select styles and stock up on Canadiens gear. Plus, enjoy a 30% discount on all hoodies, grab select Reverse Retro player jerseys for just $149.99, and save 30% on designated Canadiens pro stock equipment!

Discounts on tickets are also available throughout the week (!) with our Cyber Week deal. Get yours today while supplies last!

ICYMI

Last Wednesday, the Canadiens and Air Canada announced a multi-year jersey partnership agreement, which will see the Air Canada logo featured on Canadiens away jerseys worn on the road throughout the duration of the partnership.

Jayden Struble made his NHL debut last week in Anaheim and registered his first career point two days later in the team’s 3-2 win over the Sharks. Cole Caufield also celebrated his 100th and 101st career points against San Jose.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms at @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates.