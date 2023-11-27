CH Weekly: November 27 to December 2

MONTREAL – The Canadiens bid farewell to the California heat and say hello to cooler temperatures back home as the calendar flips to December this week.

THE BOYS ARE (ALMOST) BACK IN TOWN

A 10-day road trip ends on Wednesday in Columbus where the Canadiens go head-to-head with the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on RDS and Sportsnet or you can listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.

Last time the teams met, Cole Caufield capped a comeback win in overtime at the Bell Centre.