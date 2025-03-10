Beck loaned to Laval Rocket; Roy recalled

VANCOUVER – The Canadiens announced Monday morning that forward Owen Beck has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, while forward Joshua Roy has been recalled on an emergency basis.

Beck has recorded one assist in 12 games with Montreal this season.

Roy, meanwhile, is set to rejoin the Canadiens for a second time in 2024-25. The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, QC native has appeared in 27 NHL games since making his debut on Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rocket’s leading goalscorer this season, Roy, has tallied 20 goals and 35 points in 46 games with the Habs’ minor-league affiliate, while maintaining a plus-4 differential.

The Canadiens are currently in Vancouver where they’ll face the Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.