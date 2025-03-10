Beck loaned to Laval Rocket; Roy recalled

Roster moves were completed while the team is in Vancouver

20250310-BeckRoy
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

VANCOUVER – The Canadiens announced Monday morning that forward Owen Beck has been loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, while forward Joshua Roy has been recalled on an emergency basis.

Beck has recorded one assist in 12 games with Montreal this season.

Roy, meanwhile, is set to rejoin the Canadiens for a second time in 2024-25. The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, QC native has appeared in 27 NHL games since making his debut on Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rocket’s leading goalscorer this season, Roy, has tallied 20 goals and 35 points in 46 games with the Habs’ minor-league affiliate, while maintaining a plus-4 differential.

The Canadiens are currently in Vancouver where they’ll face the Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

News Feed

MTL@CGY: Game recap

Get to know our women in hockey performance

MTL@CGY: What you need to know

Hughes: “We rewarded the players for their efforts”

Updates from practice – Mar. 7

Paper transactions done with Beck and Dobes

MTL@EDM: Game recap 

Heineman: “It was an awesome experience”

MTL@EDM: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 5

Four-year contract extension for Jake Evans

Updates from optional practice – Mar. 4

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Suzuki named NHL’s third star of the week

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 3

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for February

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@BUF: Game recap