Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 at Detroit

Colton Parayko will not be in the lineup on Saturday for the St. Louis Blues when they meet the Detroit Red Wings in a noon CT matchup at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Parayko is on the trip but has an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

The Blues defenseman missed part of the first period in Thursday’s 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins but did return to the finish the game, registering 17 minutes and 31 seconds of total ice time. He did not practice with the team on Friday at Centene Community Ice Center.

With Parayko unavailable to play, Theo Lindstein will slide into the lineup in his place. Lindstein was recalled from Springfield on Friday and is with the team in Detroit.

No other lineup changes are expected.