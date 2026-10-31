Preview: Blues at Red Wings

preview_DET_10-31
By Caleb Herrera
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues concluded their five-game homestand on Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. The team finished the homestand with a 3-2 record and will travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Saturday in the first of two matchups between the clubs this season. 

The Red Wings swept the 2025-26 season series against the Blues, outscoring them 11-6 across two games.

Saturday will mark the beginning of a four-game road trip for the Blues. 

What: Blues at Red Wings
When: Saturday, Oct. 31 at Noon CT
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Blue Note+
Listen: 101 ESPN

QUICK HITS

BLUES What a response by the St. Louis Blues to finish the homestand. 

Entering Thursday's game, the Blues had been shutout in two consecutive games and were in dire need of a breakthrough. After a goal by Boston's James Hagens in the first period, the Blues rallied to score four unanswered goals. The Blues power play went 2-for-3, with the two goals being scored within six seconds of a face-off. 

"The mindset that [Assistant Coach Vinny Prospal] has brought here is about trying to get a play to the net whether it's a goal jam or it's a shot, something direct at the net where we're converging and putting pressure on them so right away you can build momentum off the power play," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "Can't do it all the time. You don't win draws clean like that but it was nice to see us win a couple clean." 

Both Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg recorded three-point nights, each scoring a goal and two assists. Jimmy Snuggerud scored his seventh goal of the season on the power play and Joel Hofer made 31 saves on 32 shots. 

RED WINGS Dylan Larkin.

After reportedly requesting a trade from the Red Wings in the offseason, the 2014 No. 15 overall pick reported to training camp and was stripped of his captaincy that he held for five seasons. After missing the first three games of the season due to injury, Larkin returned to the lineup, scoring two goals and four points in six games. However, he informed the Red Wings earlier this week that he will no longer play for the team while awaiting a trade. Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff announced that Larkin has been suspended without pay while the Red Wings explore trade avenues. 

Unfortunately, Larkin is not the only roster holdout for Detroit this season - enter Simon Edvinsson. 

Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, scored 25 points as a defenseman last season. He entered training camp without a contract after negotiations stalled with Detroit management. Edvinsson remains unsigned and has not played in a game this season. Under league rules, he must sign an NHL contract by Dec. 1 or he will be ruled ineligible for the remainder of the 2026-27 season. 

Forward Alex Debrincat signed a seven-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Oct. 14. Additionally, the Red Wings signed goaltender Daniil Tarasov and forward Viktor Arvidsson as free agents and aquired forward Keegan Kolesar from the Vegas Golden Knights to inject a physical edge into their lineup. The Red Wings parted ways with goaltender Sebastian Cossa, who was traded to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. 

With Larkin and Edvinsson out of the lineup, Detroit enters Saturday's matchup fresh off a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Debrincat, Arvidsson and forward Lucas Raymond lead the Red Wings' offense with 41 combined points in 13 games. Additionally, defenseman Justin Faulk will face off against his former team, following his trade from St. Louis in March. 

The Red Wings begin the season with a 6-4-3 record and sit in last place in the Atlantic Division.

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PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Saturday marks Jonatan Berggren's first matchup against his former team since St. Louis claimed him off waivers from Detroit last December. Berggren appeared in 169 games for the Red Wings, scoring 31 goals and 64 points. While he has five points in 13 games with the Blues this season, he will be looking to snap a goal drought dating back to Oct. 15.

RED WINGS Viktor Arvidsson scored his sixth career NHL hat trick in Thursday's win over the Blackhawks and is on a two-game point streak. He is currently playing on the top line with Debrincat and 21-year-old Emmitt Finnie, using his relentless work ethic and aggressive forechecking to create high-danger scoring chances. Arvidsson has eight goals and nine assists in 28 career games against the Blues.

BLUE NOTES

  • Forward Otto Stenberg was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Thursday, making way for defenseman Theo Lindstein to be recalled on Friday. 
  • The Blues are 6-5-1 in their last 12 games against the Red Wings.
  • Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk will play against the Blues for the first time since being traded in March. 
  • Dylan Holloway has points in four of his last five games against the Red Wings (four goals, two assists), including his first career hat trick on Dec. 23, 2024 in Little Caesars Arena.

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