Preview: Blues at Red Wings

QUICK HITS

BLUES What a response by the St. Louis Blues to finish the homestand.

Entering Thursday's game, the Blues had been shutout in two consecutive games and were in dire need of a breakthrough. After a goal by Boston's James Hagens in the first period, the Blues rallied to score four unanswered goals. The Blues power play went 2-for-3, with the two goals being scored within six seconds of a face-off.

"The mindset that [Assistant Coach Vinny Prospal] has brought here is about trying to get a play to the net whether it's a goal jam or it's a shot, something direct at the net where we're converging and putting pressure on them so right away you can build momentum off the power play," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "Can't do it all the time. You don't win draws clean like that but it was nice to see us win a couple clean."

Both Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg recorded three-point nights, each scoring a goal and two assists. Jimmy Snuggerud scored his seventh goal of the season on the power play and Joel Hofer made 31 saves on 32 shots.

RED WINGS Dylan Larkin.

After reportedly requesting a trade from the Red Wings in the offseason, the 2014 No. 15 overall pick reported to training camp and was stripped of his captaincy that he held for five seasons. After missing the first three games of the season due to injury, Larkin returned to the lineup, scoring two goals and four points in six games. However, he informed the Red Wings earlier this week that he will no longer play for the team while awaiting a trade. Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff announced that Larkin has been suspended without pay while the Red Wings explore trade avenues.

Unfortunately, Larkin is not the only roster holdout for Detroit this season - enter Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, scored 25 points as a defenseman last season. He entered training camp without a contract after negotiations stalled with Detroit management. Edvinsson remains unsigned and has not played in a game this season. Under league rules, he must sign an NHL contract by Dec. 1 or he will be ruled ineligible for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

Forward Alex Debrincat signed a seven-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Oct. 14. Additionally, the Red Wings signed goaltender Daniil Tarasov and forward Viktor Arvidsson as free agents and aquired forward Keegan Kolesar from the Vegas Golden Knights to inject a physical edge into their lineup. The Red Wings parted ways with goaltender Sebastian Cossa, who was traded to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

With Larkin and Edvinsson out of the lineup, Detroit enters Saturday's matchup fresh off a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Debrincat, Arvidsson and forward Lucas Raymond lead the Red Wings' offense with 41 combined points in 13 games. Additionally, defenseman Justin Faulk will face off against his former team, following his trade from St. Louis in March.

The Red Wings begin the season with a 6-4-3 record and sit in last place in the Atlantic Division.