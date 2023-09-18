Blue Jackets to stream annual Media Day Luncheon on Monday

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the club’s annual Media Day Luncheon at Nationwide Arena prior to the opening of training camp today at 12:30 p.m. Fans can watch live here and on YouTube as President of Hockey Operations John Davidson, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen and Head Coach Pascal Vincent will meet with the media.

The Blue Jackets will open their 23rd training camp with medicals and fitness testing on Wednesday, September 20. The first on-ice practices will be held at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.