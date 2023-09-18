News Feed

Blue Jackets to stream annual Media Day Luncheon on Monday
Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Blue Jackets; Club names Pascal Vincent head coach
Blue Jackets end Traverse City prospects tourney with loss to Dallas
Fantilli nets hat trick as Blue Jackets post wild 10-7 win in Traverse City
Fantilli has 'unreal' experience wearing Blue Jackets sweater for first time
Blue Jackets open prospects tournament with 7-3 win over Toronto
Jiricek learned a lot from year one with the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets statements
Central Ohio youngster is already making waves in the hockey world
Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings experience to the CBJ blue line
Summer Spotlight: Foudy hopes to build on strong finish
Blue Jackets to participate in 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. 
Columbus Blue Jackets launch Family Value Pack for 2023-24 Season
Summer Spotlight: Jenner leads the way for the Blue Jackets
Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ

Statement from Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group

By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets ownership group, led by Majority Owner and Governor John P. McConnell, issued the following statement today:

Our ownership group is deeply frustrated and disappointed by the events of the past week.  We have been in contact with John Davidson, Jarmo Kekalainen and our management team throughout this process and were in full agreement with Mike Babcock stepping down and Pascal Vincent leading our team as head coach. 

“We had candid conversations with our leadership after last season about our goals and expectations for growth and progress on the ice in 2023-24.  Those expectations are still in place and can still be achieved, so we do not anticipate further changes to our hockey leadership team at this time.  Additional disruptions would be detrimental to our players and coaches as they prepare for the opening of training camp in two days.  We will continue to have regular communications with our hockey leadership and are looking forward to an exciting season.”