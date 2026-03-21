Werenski has 3 assists in 1st, Blue Jackets top Kraken to push point streak to 12

Cole Sillinger had a goal and two assists, and Mathieu Olivier had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (37-21-11), who have won four in a row during an 8-0-4 run and are 19-2-4 in their past 25 games. Elvis Merzlikins made 15 saves.

“When we're playing with this passion and this energy and bringing it in front of our fans and it's desperate hockey and each game we play is the most important one,” Sillinger said, “I think our group's doing a really good job of staying in the moment and just recognizing opportunities in the moment, and then that just builds off of itself.”

Columbus remained one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

“We know where we're at,” Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson said. “We've battled this far to get in the position we're in, to kind of battle back and put us in a good spot here moving forward.

“All the teams we’re playing are in the hunt for the playoffs down the stretch here, so our games are dwindling down but if we keep playing like that, we're going to have success more often than not.”