Ohio's best set to battle for state title at Nationwide Arena

It’s anyone’s game this weekend as four teams will battle for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 48th state ice hockey championship at Nationwide Arena.
There will be a good mix of experienced teams and new blood, starting with Cleveland St. Ignatius, which hopes to defend the eighth state title in school history won last March. A veteran Toledo St. Francis returns to Columbus for the second year in a row and hopes to win its fourth crown, while Upper Arlington makes its fifth appearance at states and Mentor is headed to the capital city for the first time ever.
It’s been a battle at the top of the state rankings all season, with no clearly dominant team expected to pull away, which should make for some fun hockey at the home of the Blue Jackets.
Tournament information follows with capsules of each team below.
Schedule
Saturday, March 8
11 a.m. – Semifinal Game: No. 1 Upper Arlington vs. No. 4 Mentor
2 p.m. – Semifinal Game: No. 2 Toledo St. Francis vs. No. 3 Cleveland St. Ignatius
Sunday, March 9
1 p.m. – OHSAA Championship Game
Streaming
Both semifinals and the championship game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
Ticket info
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students (Friday’s ticket is good for both semifinal games). To order, visit Ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Nationwide Arena Box Office.