Ohio's best set to battle for state title at Nationwide Arena

No. 1 Upper Arlington (27-6-2)

The Columbus region was as strong and deep as it’s ever been, and the Golden Bears were able upend Blue Jackets Cup winner Olentangy Liberty to capture the region and get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2022. One of Central Ohio’s top programs over the past few seasons, Upper Arlington is making its fifth appearance in the state tournament but seeks its first title.

With 12 seniors on the varsity roster, the Golden Bears are led by a pair of first-team All-Ohio players in forward Connor Hagkull and goalie Mason Herndon as well as second-team all-state defenseman Henry Thackeray. Defense is the team’s forte, as UA allowed just five goals in three state tournament wins and kept Olentangy Liberty’s high-flying offense at bay enough to earn the regional crown.

“When we’re playing our best, we’re aggressive,” head coach Craig Hagkull said. “We have a fair amount of team speed. We’re not super big, but we play physical, and then I would say our identity is we’re fast and aggressive but we play hard in all three zones. We’re not a team that’s just going to try to beat teams 6-4 or 6-5. We’re going to play hard in all three zones and be real solid defensively and then capitalize on our chances.”

State tournament results (Columbus region): 2-1 win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in the quarterfinal; 2-1 win (5OT) over Columbus St. Charles in the semifinal; 5-3 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty in the regional final

Top scorers: 22 Connor Hagkull (22-23-45), 16 Benjamin Spence (19-25-44), 15 Tate Rook (17-22-39), 26 Max Bloomfield (14-13-27), 12 Jason Davis (12-15-27)

Top Goalie: 35 Mason Herndon (24-6-2, 1.87 GAA, .945 save percentage)

Coach Hagkull on the matchup with Mentor: “They’re really disciplined defensively. They pack it in around their goalie and in the defensive zone and try to keep you on the perimeter, so we have to try to get to the middle. The big thing is we have to limit their chances, but we have to get pucks on net and get guys to the front for traffic. U School had a fair amount of shots blocked (by Mentor in the regional final), but the shots they got through that there were rebounds, Mentor did a really good job of limiting second chances. That’s thankfully one of our strengths is we go hard to the net and score a lot of goals in dirty areas, and we have to keep doing that.”