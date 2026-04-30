What does multi-year season ticket plan mean?
MYP 27 FAQs
The multi-year season ticket plan gives you, the fan, the opportunity to lock in your season tickets for up to three years.
The multi-year season ticket plan will not go into effect until after the completion of the 2026-27 season.
What is the most important benefit of the multi-year season ticket plan?
The multi-year season ticket plan offers Season Ticket Holders the ability to save a minimum of 3% off the annual plan price for season tickets.
Commit by June 30, 2026, and save 2% on admissions taxes for regular season (5% vs. 7%).
Does this mean my tickets will automatically increase each season?
No, price increases will be reevaluated each year.
The plan guarantees that your price will be at a minimum of 3% off the annual plan price in any given year.
How many years do I need to commit to for the multi-year season ticket plan?
Season ticket holders can choose a three-year multi-year plan. Commit by June 30, 2026, and save 2% on admissions taxes for regular season (5% vs. 7%).
How do playoff tickets work with the multi-year season ticket plan?
Commit to playoffs for the term and save 2% on admission taxes for all playoff tickets (no discount off the price).
Season ticket holders that do not commit to buying their playoff strips as part of their multi-year plan will be subject to current year pricing.
What payments options are offered as part of the multi-year season ticket plan?
The first payment will be due on March 20th of each year (or the next business day).
Season ticket holders will continue to have the same payments options available based on their status as a Full, Half or Quarter Season ticket holder.
What happens if I move, change jobs or can’t buy my season tickets for some reason during the term of my multi-year plan?
Season ticket holders unable to make the payments agreed to in their multi-year plan will lose the rights to their season tickets going forward.
Season ticket holders are subject to a 3% penalty fee if canceled at any time after the 2027-28 season.
Any future commitments to buy season tickets will be subject to current year season ticket pricing as well as the admissions tax.
How will the multi-year season ticket plan be impacted by the admissions tax?
Season ticket holders committing to the multi-year plan by June 30, 2026 will not be subject to the increase in the admissions tax for the term of their agreement.
Season ticket holders committing to the multi-year plan by June 30, 2026 AND committing to buy their playoff strips as part of the plan will not be subject to the admissions fee on their playoff tickets for the term of their agreement.
Season ticket holders that do not commit to buying their playoff strips as part of their multi-year plan by June 30, 2026 will be subject to current year pricing as well as the admissions fee on their playoff tickets.