Summer Spotlight: Jenner leads the way for the Blue Jackets

Number: 38

Birth date: June 15, 1993 (age 30)

Birthplace: Dorchester, Ontario

Height, Weight: 6-2, 203

2022-23 Stats: 68 GP, 26-19-45

Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Three years remaining until UFA status)

Boone Jenner had the second most points per game of his NHL career this past season, but his second season as captain didn’t play out as the club had hoped.

The CBJ center missed 11 games during December and January after undergoing surgery for a broken thumb. While he still was the leading goal scorer for the club, he missed 14 contests, and the Blue Jackets struggled to one of the worst records in club history.

Afterward, Jenner spoke like a captain when he met with media following the end of the campaign.

“A season like this, you’re gonna look in the mirror," Jenner said. "It’s a difficult year, but if you don’t learn some things from it or make yourself better, it’s a waste. So we went through it, and now is our chance to fix it, and it falls on myself, the guys in the room, to take a step here and push ourselves.”

If Jenner can take the lead during his third season as captain, it would be a massive boost to the Blue Jackets, who are a better team when the large center, going into his CBJ-record 11th NHL season, is controlling the ice. He is not afraid to get into the tough spots to score goals, which allowed him to be the squad leader last season.

As the longest current tenured CBJ player, he is well-respected in the community, by his teammates and by the coaching staff. His goal for the upcoming season remains the same.

“He’s a captain that really, truly cares, and for all the right reasons,” former coach Brad Larsen said. “You can’t say enough about what he does for your team and the leadership. On the production side, 20-plus goals, leading our team and the whole thing. It’s impressive. It shows you don’t have to settle in. You can keep growing.”

Top Moment of 2022-23

Top-shelf goals will never get old. The Canadian center scored to tie it up on the power play against the Boston Bruins last December, one of seven power-play goals from this campaign. It was an excellent finish, as Jenner took a pass at the doorstep and put a nifty goal behind Jeremy Swayman with a backhand finish.

Jenner’s Top Highlight