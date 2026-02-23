Merzlikins looks back at 'huge honor' of competing in Olympics

For Elvis Merzlikins, the pinch-me moment came right at the start.

Walking into the San Siro stadium with his teammates from Latvia for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the Blue Jackets goalie looked up at the spectacle in front of him and realized his dream had come true.

He’d go on to play two games on one of the biggest stages in sport, reuniting with Latvian teammates he’s known for the better part of two decades. But when it comes to a highlight of the trip, that first experience is one he’ll remember forever.

“I would say definitely the Opening Ceremony,” Merzlikins said after returning to CBJ practice Sunday. “That was something amazing that I was always seeing it from a TV, and then I kind of teleported straight there on stage. Walking by the big Olympic (rings), it was something unique. I would say I will never forget that moment. I was super happy being there.”

READ MORE: Merzlikins, teammates thrilled for Werenski's gold

Taking part in the Olympics was the culmination of more than a decade of representing his country on the world stage, and something he’ll keep with him forever even if the results weren’t exactly what the country wanted.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Latvia, a nation of less than two million people that brought six NHLers to the star-studded event featuring the best players in the world.

While the country did earn its fourth-ever win at the Olympics when it downed Germany in a round-robin game, Latvia finished with one victory in four games, earning the No. 10 seed in the 12-team tournament and losing its playoff game by a 5-1 score to Sweden.

The wins and losses generally didn’t go the way of the proud but small nation, but the experience itself is something Merzlikins will always remember.

“It’s definitely a huge honor,” Merzlikins said. “It’s my country, so it’s always a huge honor to wear that jersey and play for them. Obviously maybe we could do something better results-wise, but you always (think) you can do something better when you are done with the tournament. You always look back and say that you could do something better, but overall it was an amazing tournament. I enjoyed every single moment, every single day, every single second.”

Merzlikins himself played in two games, earning the start in the country’s opener vs. the United States and then playing the final contest vs. Sweden. Playing against two squads with full NHL rosters, Merzlikins made 51 saves on 60 shots against, but he did leave with one small victory – not allowing CBJ teammate and now gold medalist Zach Werenski to score a goal.

“Zach didn’t score on me,” Merzlikins said with a smile. “He had that one shot from the blue line, and I was looking at him and smiling, but he didn’t look back at me. It was a tough loss for me, but I won somewhere and I won that he didn’t score and he’s not going to be able to chirp me for the rest of my days probably.”