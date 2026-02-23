Merzlikins looks back at 'huge honor' of competing in Olympics

The Blue Jackets goaltender played in two games for his native Latvia and enjoyed 'every single second' of his experience

Elvis olympic latvia
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

For Elvis Merzlikins, the pinch-me moment came right at the start. 

Walking into the San Siro stadium with his teammates from Latvia for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the Blue Jackets goalie looked up at the spectacle in front of him and realized his dream had come true. 

He’d go on to play two games on one of the biggest stages in sport, reuniting with Latvian teammates he’s known for the better part of two decades. But when it comes to a highlight of the trip, that first experience is one he’ll remember forever.  

“I would say definitely the Opening Ceremony,” Merzlikins said after returning to CBJ practice Sunday. “That was something amazing that I was always seeing it from a TV, and then I kind of teleported straight there on stage. Walking by the big Olympic (rings), it was something unique. I would say I will never forget that moment. I was super happy being there.” 

READ MORE: Merzlikins, teammates thrilled for Werenski's gold

Taking part in the Olympics was the culmination of more than a decade of representing his country on the world stage, and something he’ll keep with him forever even if the results weren’t exactly what the country wanted.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Latvia, a nation of less than two million people that brought six NHLers to the star-studded event featuring the best players in the world. 

While the country did earn its fourth-ever win at the Olympics when it downed Germany in a round-robin game, Latvia finished with one victory in four games, earning the No. 10 seed in the 12-team tournament and losing its playoff game by a 5-1 score to Sweden. 

The wins and losses generally didn’t go the way of the proud but small nation, but the experience itself is something Merzlikins will always remember. 

“It’s definitely a huge honor,” Merzlikins said. “It’s my country, so it’s always a huge honor to wear that jersey and play for them. Obviously maybe we could do something better results-wise, but you always (think) you can do something better when you are done with the tournament. You always look back and say that you could do something better, but overall it was an amazing tournament. I enjoyed every single moment, every single day, every single second.” 

Merzlikins himself played in two games, earning the start in the country’s opener vs. the United States and then playing the final contest vs. Sweden. Playing against two squads with full NHL rosters, Merzlikins made 51 saves on 60 shots against, but he did leave with one small victory – not allowing CBJ teammate and now gold medalist Zach Werenski to score a goal.  

“Zach didn’t score on me,” Merzlikins said with a smile. “He had that one shot from the blue line, and I was looking at him and smiling, but he didn’t look back at me. It was a tough loss for me, but I won somewhere and I won that he didn’t score and he’s not going to be able to chirp me for the rest of my days probably.”

Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins’ Olympic dreams are coming true! Find out what it means to them and their teammates as they prepare to compete in the #milanocortina2026 #winterolympics with a special Behind the Battle, presented by PNC Bank.

The two didn’t get a chance to spend much time together given the hectic nature of the practice and game schedules, but they did meet up at the start of the event to exchange Olympic pins. Merzlikins also was buoyed by the support from his Blue Jackets teammates back at home as well as Rick Bowness, as the players and head coach stayed in touch throughout the Olympics.  

“I think obviously it was amazing,” Merzlikins said. “The guys, even from here, they were texting me or they were saying how proud they were and they were watching every single game. Definitely, you know that the boys are cheering for you and they’re enjoying to see that you are there. I think it was pretty special for us overall.” 

Bowness checked in after Latvia’s loss to the United States, with Merzlikins describing the message as, “he told me just to keep fighting, and that’s what I was trying to do.” Speaking to media in Columbus, the head coach said he was proud of the way Merzlikins – who has posted a .924 save percentage in his last six games with the Blue Jackets under Bowness – performed under duress against a pair of all-star squads in Milan.  

“I felt so bad for Elvis after that (U.S.) game because they are getting beat by three passes back and forth,” Bowness said. “There’s nothing a goalie can do. I thought he played great, and he played well again (vs. Sweden). Give them credit, they battled hard but they were overmatched. They were outskilled. I thought he played great, and good for him.” 

As the Blue Jackets get back to action, much of the celebration will be for the gold medal Werenski will bring back to Columbus, but Merzlikins etched his name in the history of the franchise by playing for his country at the Olympics.  

“He represented his country with a lot of pride and played very well,” defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. “He had some really tough games, and all the power to him. That’s an amazing accomplishment for him.”

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

Blue Jackets thrilled to see Werenski win gold

Olympic updates: Werenski sets up the gold medal winner for Team USA

Blue Jackets ready to support Werenski, their countries in gold medal game

Blue Jackets spotlight inclusivity with Hockey Is For Everyone Night, presented by Vorys

Werenski, U.S. ready for another 'Game 7' vs. Slovakia

Blue Jackets resume practice knowing they have work to do

Breaking barriers, breaking ice: Women’s Networking Event set for March 7

Q&A: With CBJ on the rise, Waddell looks ahead to trade deadline

Shelley's made the most of his unlikely life in hockey

Inside the Blue Jackets' turnaround under Rick Bowness

Small Business of the Month: Ditch Witch Mid-States

Werenski, U.S. pass first test at Olympics

Start time set for Blue Jackets-Kings game at Nationwide Arena on March 9

Werenski, family embracing the Olympic experience, but gold is the goal

Merzlikins gets his chance to represent Latvia on the Olympic stage

Hard work propels St. Charles to Blue Jackets Cup varsity crown

7 stats to explain how the Blue Jackets became the NHL's hottest team

Blue Jackets Cup presented by OhioHealth celebrates its 25th year