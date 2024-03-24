Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights charge past Blue Jackets

Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore each had two assists for Vegas (38-25-7), which has won five of its past seven games. The Golden Knights remained four points ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference with a game in hand.

“It’s just good to get some points at home,” Eichel said. “Defensively, our game is trending in the right direction. For the most part, I liked our defensive game. We were limiting the other team’s chances. We did some good things in the offensive zone as well. The first period wasn’t our best, but through the second and third, we were able to generate some offensive chances.”

Adin Hill made 12 saves on 13 shots before leaving the game at 4:00 of the third period with an undisclosed injury. Logan Thompson made six saves in relief.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy had no update on Hill after the game.

“[Hill] came to the bench and said he wasn't feeling 100 percent. So we made the switch,” Cassidy said. “Other than that, he's getting his tests.”