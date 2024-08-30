Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau

johnny_16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets issued the following statement today on the passing of All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.

“At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Summer Spotlight: Johnson returns to Columbus

Analysis: 10 things I think about the CBJ offseason

Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins ready for year six with CBJ

Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings a big presence

American Red Cross and Blue Jackets unite for blood drive campaign

Summer Spotlight: Marchenko again brought smiles to the rink

Summer Spotlight: Greaves made a big jump in 2023-24

Summer Spotlight: Lindstrom boasts a bright future

With three years under his belt, Sillinger ready for more

Summer Spotlight: Sillinger ready to roll with new deal in hand

Blue Jackets, Sillinger agree to two-year contract

Harris hungry to show what he can do with Blue Jackets

Summer Spotlight: Kent Johnson is ready to roll

Blue Jackets announce Diamond Cellar as title partner of new premier space in Nationwide Arena

CBJ acquire defenseman Jordan Harris from Montreal in exchange for Patrik Laine and a second-round pick

Plancon's hockey journey continues in coaching

Summer Spotlight: Monahan brings leadership, offense

Summer Spotlight: Danforth did it all for the Blue Jackets