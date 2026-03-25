PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Werenski and Mason Marchment each had a goal and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who held on for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Blue Jackets top Flyers, move into 2nd in Metropolitan Division
Werenski, Marchment each has goal, assist for Columbus; Greaves stops 24 including a penalty shot
The victory, combined with the Pittsburgh Penguins' 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, pushed the Blue Jackets into second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Penguins.
"We don't need any help to get in the playoffs," Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. "We have a spot, we just have to keep it. ... As long as we keep doing what we're supposed to do and do what we can do in hockey games, the rest will take care of itself."
Mathieu Olivier also scored, Damon Severson had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 24 saves for Columbus (38-22-11), which won for the ninth time in 14 games (9-1-4).
Sean Couturier and Jamie Drysdale each scored, and Dan Vladar made 16 saves for Philadelphia (34-24-12), which had its three-game winning streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1) ended.
The Flyers are five points out of the second wild-card spot with 80 points.
"I think we didn't execute for about five minutes in there in the second (period) and it cost us the game," Couturier said. "Other than that, I thought we played a good game."
Columbus took over early in the second period, scoring twice in a 1:44 span with Werenski leading the charge.
"He's one of the best in the game right now," Marchment said. "He does so many good things every night for us. It's pretty cool to watch."
On the first shift of the period, Werenski skated through the middle of the Philadelphia zone, drew two defenders toward him and found Olivier open in the right face-off circle for a goal that tied the game 1-1, 44 seconds in.
"Realized it was a 3-on-2, tried to get to the middle of the ice and drive both 'D' to me, and I had two options on both sides of me," Werenski said. "The easier play was to my forehand, so it's a great play by 'Ollie' to finish it."
He then put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 2:28 when he beat Vladar under his glove with a wrist shot from the hash marks.
After what Bowness called "probably one of the worst" first periods the team has played since he was hired as coach Jan. 12, he said it's no surprise that it was Werenski stepping up.
"He's able to do that when things aren't going good, take control," Bowness said. "The whole team struggled in that first period, let's not kid ourselves. So then when that happens, you need your better players to take over and set the tone. You look at that huge goal 'Ollie' got us right off the bat, set up by 'Z.' You need your better players to set the tone and they did that."
Couturier, who had missed Philadelphia's past two games because of an upper-body injury, gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 17:07 of the first period. Rasmus Ristolainen's shot into traffic was knocked down in the crease by Luke Glendening. He slid the puck across the crease to Couturier, who tapped it in at the left post.
That came after Philadelphia forward Noah Cates was stopped on a penalty shot at 13:28 that was prompted by Kirill Marchenko hooking Cates on a short-handed break.
It was one of the many chances Philadelphia felt they had in a first period that saw them outshoot Columbus 10-3.
"Should have been up 3-0, at least," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "Then a couple mistakes by a couple of guys ... and then now you're chasing the game."
Marchment made it 3-1 at 4:38 of the third period when his one-timer from the left face-off dot beat Vladar over his right shoulder. Play continued, however, and the goal was called after a video review showed the puck crossed the goal line in a legal fashion.
With Vladar pulled for the extra attacker, Drysdale's blast from the point cut it to 3-2 at 17:56.
NOTES: Werenski had his 25th multipoint game, matching the Blue Jackets single-season record held by Artemi Panarin dating back to 2018-19. Werenski has played 64 games, matching Erik Karlsson (2022-23) for the fewest games needed by a defenseman to have 25 multipoint games in 35 years. ... Marchenko's assist on Marchment's goal was his 100th in the NHL, and his 200th point. ... Columbus has won five straight games against Philadelphia. ... Philadelphia has allowed the game's first goal an NHL-high 46 times.