CBJ Q&A: Werenski can't wait to be back on the ice

The Blue Jackets are excited for the return of veteran defenseman Zach Werenski after he appeared in only 13 games last season because of a separated and torn labrum in his shoulder.

When healthy, Werenski has the ability to control the ice and play as a two-way defenseman. As a part of the leadership squad for the Jackets, he will have a major role in dictating how this season will progress.

The two-time NHL All-Star has played all 416 career NHL games in Columbus, while tallying 79-166-245 over his time spent here. Before that, he was a staple on the University of Michigan roster and helped the Cleveland Monsters win the Calder Cup in 2016.

Werenski met with BlueJackets.com on Wednesday after CBJ practice. The conversation has been edited for length.

TRAINING CAMP HOME

First of all, you played in your first preseason game of the season on Sunday. How did it feel to be back on the ice with the guys, and some new guys as well?

“It was good. It felt good to be back out there. A little bit sloppy, which was to be expected, but it was good just to get back out there, get my feet wet, get in front of the fans again, and just play a game.”

Despite being in Ohio State territory, there are a handful of Michigan guys on the roster. How does it feel to be surrounded by other Michigan guys?

“I’ve been pretty fortunate ever since I’ve been here there’s always been other Michigan guys with me. When I first got here it was Jack Johnson, a couple years later it was Tyler Motte, then (Kent Johnson) and (Nick Blankenburg), and now (Adam) Fantilli, so now there’s kind of a crew of us. So it seems like there’s always good Michigan ties here in Columbus, and it’s always good when you get some maize and blue down here. Especially in Ohio State territory, it’s a pretty crazy rivalry.”

After playing only 13 games last season because of injury, how do you feel heading into this season?

“I’m excited. Obviously I haven’t played in a long time. It was kind of a weird year, I’ve never gone through that before where I’ve missed pretty much a full season, so mentally it was tough. I feel really good physically right now. I think the next step is getting into more preseason games, getting ready to go, and hopefully I feel really good for game one to start the season.”

How did you spend your summer?

“I started working out pretty much right away, skating and stuff like that. I traveled kind of a lot this summer. I went to some cool places and had some cool trips, a lot of weddings and bachelor parties. I’m at that age now where everyone’s getting married, so my summer was pretty busy, but it was good.”

What was your favorite place you traveled to?

“Right when the season ended, we did Tokyo, me and my girlfriend and another couple. We went to Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, and then we did South Korea. Then I went to a bachelor party in London and from there we did the south of France, like Monaco and Saint-Tropez, so it was kind of a summer of travel, which was cool. I think they’re so different, but Tokyo was really cool. I would recommend it to people if they have the chance to go there. It’s a cool city.”

Similarly to how you feel, The 5th line is champing at the bit to see you back on the ice. What can they expect from you this season? Do you have any goals?

“I don’t really have any expectations for myself, to be honest. It’s been so long. Usually I kind of set goals going into a season, but I think right now for me it’s just getting back out there and getting healthy, trying to help this team win and get us going in the right direction. Obviously last year is not how we wanted it to go, myself being hurt, all of the injuries, where we finished in the standings, so I think for me this year there’s no real individual goals, besides trying to be healthy all season. But it’s just getting this team going the right way with the group of guys we have. I think that’s the main goal for me coming into the year.”

Does it kind of feel like when you first started out here after spending the majority of last season sidelined?

“Yeah, it feels like my rookie season again. Even at camp, usually it’s hard, right? Guys don’t really look forward to it, but I was all excited for camp this year, just to get it going again. I’ve felt good physically, going through it right now, it’s good to be back around the guys and be in this environment again. I’m excited to get playing again, get back on the road – you know, road trips with the guys, dinners and stuff like that. It's something I missed a lot last year. So, I’m just really excited for everything that comes with the grind of the season.”