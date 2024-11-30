Jet Greaves and Joseph LaBate loaned to Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves and forward Joseph LaBate to the Cleveland Monsters, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned goaltender Jet Greaves and forward Joseph LaBate to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Greaves, 23, was added to the roster on emergency recall yesterday and served as backup during the club’s 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. He has posted a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) in 10 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has posted a 68-43-12 record with a 2.98 GAA, .905 SV% and fiveshutouts in 129 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. He ranks fourth-T in the league in wins in 2024-25 with a 7-3-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .908 SV% in 11 contests. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

LaBate, 31, signed a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract with Columbus for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on Friday. He was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round, 101st overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft and skated in 13 games with the club in his lone NHL campaign in 2016-17.

A native of Eagan, Minnesota, the 6-5, 225-pound forward has recorded one goal and three assists for four points with six penalty minutes in five outings in 2024-25. He has registered 64-73-137 with 698 PIM and 624 shots on goal in 410 career AHL games with the Monsters, Chicago Wolves, Milwaukee Admirals, Belleville Senators and Utica Comets since making his professional debut in 2014-15.

The Blue Jackets return to action Sunday afternoon at the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from United Center is 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

