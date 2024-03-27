Blue Jackets announce new premium space, the Center Ice Club

The Columbus Blue Jackets are thrilled to announce a new premium space, the Center Ice Club, for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The exclusive area, located between C1 and C6 on Club Level, will provide an unparalleled game-day experience for fans at Nationwide Arena.

Spanning across most of the north side of the arena, the Center Ice Club offers a unique vantage point for spectators to enjoy all the action on the ice. With exceptional sightlines and luxurious amenities, this premium space is designed to enhance the overall fan experience at Blue Jackets home games.