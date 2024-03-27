Blue Jackets announce new premium space, the Center Ice Club

The exclusive area, located between C1 and C6 on Club Level, will provide an unparalleled game-day experience for fans at Nationwide Arena.

CBJ center ice club 2
By Blue Jackets Staff
By Blue Jackets Staff

The Columbus Blue Jackets are thrilled to announce a new premium space, the Center Ice Club, for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The exclusive area, located between C1 and C6 on Club Level, will provide an unparalleled game-day experience for fans at Nationwide Arena.

Spanning across most of the north side of the arena, the Center Ice Club offers a unique vantage point for spectators to enjoy all the action on the ice. With exceptional sightlines and luxurious amenities, this premium space is designed to enhance the overall fan experience at Blue Jackets home games.

Columbus Blue Jackets Open the Center Ice Club

Members of the Center Ice Club will receive a variety of upscale amenities and benefits, including dedicated parking in the Arena Garage, all-inclusive food and beverage, dedicated restrooms, a private entrance and priority access to other special events.

"For over two decades, Nationwide Arena has been considered one of the very best arenas in the country, but guests have come to expect premium, all-inclusive experiences and the new Center Ice Club will provide that to our fans,” said Marty Mulford, Vice President, Ticket Sales & Service for the Columbus Blue Jackets. "This new space will elevate the game-day experience and provide a truly unforgettable atmosphere."

CBJ Center Ice club 1

Season tickets in the Center Ice Club are available now for the 2024-25 NHL season. For more information about the Center Ice Club and purchase options, visit BlueJackets.com/CenterIceClub or call (614) 246-3350.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. Game time from PPG Paints Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Interested in learning more? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

