Fantasy camp leads to friendships for CBJ alumni, fans

To everyone on the ice, it looked like Derek Dorsett was about to score a goal.

The former Blue Jackets forward had weaved his way through everyone on the ice, then made one last deke to go around goalie Mark Carreiro before sliding the puck into the open net.

At least, it looked that way. But just as Dorsett shot the puck, Carreiro dove to his right and put his stick on the ice, making the save.

The stop drew a loud reaction from the Blue Jackets alumni and fellow fantasy campers on the ice, while all Dorsett could do was smile and tap Carreiro’s pads in appreciation.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Carreiro, a CBJ fan who came in from London, Ontario, for the event. “They are still the pros. I’m not taking anything away from them. But if you can make a stop on them as a goalie, it’s a good feeling.”

Those are the types of priceless moments 20 campers had the opportunity to experience this week at the first-ever Blue Jackets alumni fantasy camp. For three days, the campers lived like Blue Jackets players, training in the team’s facilities, skating on the Nationwide Arena ice and playing with 11 former CBJ players while going through drills run by CBJ coaches Mark Recchi and Jared Boll.

Just skating on the Nationwide Arena ice would have been enough, but the best part came once the pads were off, as alumni Boll, Dorsett, Jody Shelley, Rick Nash, Mike Sillinger, Aaron Johnson, Chris Clark, Andrew Cassels, R.J. Umberger, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and Fedor Tyutin treated the campers like old friends at social gatherings held each night during the event.