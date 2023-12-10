Blue Jackets activate Cole Sillinger off injured reserve

Forward has missed the past five games with an upper body injury suffered November 29

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
By Blue Jackets Staff

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Sillinger, 20, has missed the past five games with an upper body injury suffered against Montreal on November 29. He has recorded one goal and eight assists for nine points with 15 penalty minutes and 42 shots on goal in 24 games this season. The 6-1, 199-pound forward has notched 20-31-51 with 74 penalty minutes and 283 shots on goal in 167 career games since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. Born in Columbus, Ohio, Sillinger was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action today when they host the Florida Panthers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

