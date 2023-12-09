Blue Jackets place Jenner on injured reserve

Club’s captain expected to miss six weeks due to a fractured jaw

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Jenner suffered a fractured jaw in the second period of last night’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues and is expected to be sidelined six weeks.

Jenner, 30, leads the club in goals and ranks second in points in 2023-24 with 13-5-18 in 29 games. He is also among NHL leaders in faceoffs won (305) and faceoff percentage (55.9 percent) this season. The club’s captain has registered 183-164-347 and 390 penalty minutes in 686 career NHL games and last month became the franchise’s all-time leader in games played.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Sunday afternoon when they host the Florida Panthers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

