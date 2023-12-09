Blue Jackets place Jenner on injured reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Jenner suffered a fractured jaw in the second period of last night’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues and is expected to be sidelined six weeks.

Jenner, 30, leads the club in goals and ranks second in points in 2023-24 with 13-5-18 in 29 games. He is also among NHL leaders in faceoffs won (305) and faceoff percentage (55.9 percent) this season. The club’s captain has registered 183-164-347 and 390 penalty minutes in 686 career NHL games and last month became the franchise’s all-time leader in games played.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Sunday afternoon when they host the Florida Panthers. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.