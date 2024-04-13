Jets score 7, shut out Avalanche in playoff preview

The shutout was Hellebuyck’s fifth of the season 37th of his NHL career.

Sean Monahan had two goals and an assist, Josh Morrissey had a goal and two assists, and Adam Lowry scored twice and for the Jets (50-24-6), who have won six straight. Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and David Gustafsson each had two assists.

Winnipeg is two points ahead of Colorado for second in the division with two regular-season games remaining for each. The teams will meet in the Western Conference First Round.

The Dallas Stars clinched the Central with a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 15 shots for the Avalanche (49-25-6) before being replaced late in the first period by Justus Annunen. Annunen made nine saves for Colorado, which has lost four of seven.

Monahan put Winnipeg ahead 1-0 at 5:59 of the first period, hammering home Ehlers’ backdoor pass. Ehlers had taken the puck around the back of the net before passing across the crease to the left post.

Gabriel Vilardi extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal from the left post at 8:02. He dropped to one knee and one-timed Connor’s pass from low in the right face-off circle.

Morrissey scored a power-play goal to make it 3-0 at 15:07, scoring with a slap shot from the blue line.

Lowry made it 4-0 at 15:17, tucking a rebound past the leg of Georgiev from the top of the crease and chasing the goalie.

Tyler Toffoli extended it to 5-0 at 10:19 of the second period when he finished a 2-on-1 with Connor by scoring with wrist shot that went past the glove.

Monahan’s second goal of the game pushed it to 6-0 at 15:11 when he scored with a wrist shot from the left hash marks, and Lowry scored through the five-hole for his second of the game at 16:33 for the 7-0 final.