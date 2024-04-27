Avalanche Score Five in Third, Rally Past Jets in Game Three to Take Series Lead

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche scored five unanswered goals in the third period of a 6-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series in Game Three at Ball Arena on Friday.
MacKinnon Has Two Points, Mittelstadt Gets Three Assists for Colorado
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Casey Mittelstadt had three assists, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche, the No. 3 seed from the Central Division. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.
Tyler Toffoli and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.
Game Four of the best-of-seven series will be in Colorado on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS).
Zach Parise scored to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 11:18 of the first period when he tucked in the rebound of Josh Manson’s shot from the slot.
Toffoli tied it at one at 5:03 of the second period with a backhand from below the left circle after gathering the rebound of his initial shot.
Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 10:50 of the second, beating Georgiev with a one-timer through traffic from the blue line.
MacKinnon tied it at two with a power-play goal at 2:11 of the third period. His one-timer from just inside the blue line went through traffic and between Hellebuyck’s pads.
Valeri Nichushkin made it 3-2 Avalanche at 4:39, taking a cross-crease pass from Rantanen and lifting a snapshot over an outstretched Hellebuyck.
Artturi Lehkonen pushed it to 4-2 at 8:11, finishing a two-on-one with Mittelstadt.
Ross Colton scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2 at 12:35 when he redirected Mittelstadt’s centering pass in the slot.
Devon Toews scored into the empty net from his own zone while short-handed at 16:25 for the 6-2 final.