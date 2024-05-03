Avalanche Honor Most Valuable Teacher Award Winners for Teacher Appreciation Week 

Avalanche Honor Most Valuable Teacher Award Winners for Teacher Appreciation Week

By By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche are proud to honor teachers and school administrators in Colorado through the Colorado Avalanche Most Valuable Teacher (MVT) program, presented by Ford. The MVT program encourages teachers and school administrators to continually strive for excellence and leadership in their schools by offering a unique experience.

The six (6) educators listed below were selected during the 2023-2024 regular season in recognition of their outstanding work empowering youth in our community. Each award winner received a $1,000 classroom improvement grant, a classroom celebration hosted by Avalanche celebrities, tickets to a game, a pre-game dinner at Ball Arena, recognition at the game, an Avalanche gift bag, and Avalanche gifts for their students.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6 - 10, 2024), we’re taking a look back at the outstanding educators who received the Avalanche MVT Award, presented by Ford, during the 2023-2024 regular season.

Last month the 2023-2024 Avalanche MVTs enjoyed a suite together at an Avalanche game with their loved ones in advance of Teacher Appreciation Week to recognize their efforts in the classroom throughout the year. The group was also honored with an in-game recognition.

November MVT

Christi Calder – Westgate Community School

November MVT Avs_Christi Calder

Christi is a 5th & 6th grade teacher at Westgate Community School in Thornton and has been teaching for more than 30 years. She is appreciated by colleagues and students for her kindness, and she is known for going above and beyond to support the individual learning needs of each student in her classroom. Christi enjoys finding unique ways to help students find joy in each school subject.

December MVT

Annie Peck – High Plains Elementary (Cherry Creek School District)

December MVT Avs_Annie Peck

Annie is a 2nd grade teacher at High Plains Elementary in Greenwood Village. Annie is especially appreciated for the compassion she exhibits towards students in her classroom who are undergoing medical challenges, tailoring her classroom to meet their individual needs.

January MVT

Kim Gonzales – Traylor Academy (Denver Public Schools)

January MVT Avs_Kim Gonzales

Kim is a Special Education teacher at Traylor Academy in Denver. Kim has worked in education for 14 years. She is known for her ability to ensure that each student feels valued and supported in their learning journey. Kim also provides support for Traylor Academy’s soccer and basketball teams alongside her husband, who also teaches at the school.

February MVT

Jenn Sonheim – Thomas Jefferson High School (Denver Public Schools)

February MVT Avs_Jenn Sonheim

Jenn is a Special Education teacher for Thomas Jefferson High School’s English Department in Denver. Jenn has worked in education for 28 years. She is appreciated by her students for the way that she cares about their emotional well-being as much as their academic success. She enjoys coordinating her school’s Shakespeare Festival, Harry Potter Club, Guitar Club, and Lunch Club.

March MVT

Daniel Stone – Dupont Elementary (Adams County School District 14)

March MVT Avs_Daniel Stone

Daniel is a 4th grade teacher at Dupont Elementary in Commerce City. Daniel has been teaching for more than 25 years. His classroom is well-known as a place where students love to learn. He also enjoys leading Dupont Elementary’s after-school Chess Club and provides support to the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.

April MVT 

Anna Unger – Ralston Valley High School (Jeffco Public Schools)

April MVT Avs_Anna Unger

Anna is a Linguistically Diverse Educator at Ralston Valley High School in Arvada. She is a dedicated educator with an impressive 23-year career in teaching English to both adults and children. Anna plays a vital role in helping students and their families navigate the challenges of adapting to a new country. She provides important support for students and families seeking to integrate into American society. 

To learn more or to nominate a Colorado educator for the Avalanche Most Valuable Teacher award, presented by Ford, please visit https://www.ksetix.com/avalanche/most-valuable-teacher/.

