Avalanche Honor Most Valuable Teacher Award Winners for Teacher Appreciation Week 

The Colorado Avalanche are proud to honor teachers and school administrators in Colorado through the Colorado Avalanche Most Valuable Teacher (MVT) program, presented by Ford. The MVT program encourages teachers and school administrators to continually strive for excellence and leadership in their schools by offering a unique experience.

The six (6) educators listed below were selected during the 2023-2024 regular season in recognition of their outstanding work empowering youth in our community. Each award winner received a $1,000 classroom improvement grant, a classroom celebration hosted by Avalanche celebrities, tickets to a game, a pre-game dinner at Ball Arena, recognition at the game, an Avalanche gift bag, and Avalanche gifts for their students.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6 - 10, 2024), we’re taking a look back at the outstanding educators who received the Avalanche MVT Award, presented by Ford, during the 2023-2024 regular season.

Last month the 2023-2024 Avalanche MVTs enjoyed a suite together at an Avalanche game with their loved ones in advance of Teacher Appreciation Week to recognize their efforts in the classroom throughout the year. The group was also honored with an in-game recognition.

November MVT

Christi Calder – Westgate Community School